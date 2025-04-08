The History Of McDonald's Iconic Jingle

Countless people around the world know the McDonald's jingle. You probably know it, too, and may even "love it." But while the biggest American fast food franchise on the planet (and one of the largest toy distributors) has managed to make a simple five-note melody as famous as its golden arches, the original tune was actually engineered to turn the then-struggling company around. First written by execs at a little German ad agency, "I'm Lovin' It" snowballed into a charting R&B single credited to a team of major pop stars. The jingle was a bid by an aging brand to reclaim its cultural relevance, and it worked so well that, more than 20 years later, it's by far the longest running advertising campaign McDonald's has ever run.

Originally, the jingle was just one of many pitches submitted to the fast food giant. At the turn of the millennium, McDonald's quarterly earnings were dropping. The chain was struggling to attract younger customers and bring in Europeans, who were understandably beef-shy as the mad cow disease epidemic raged on. Shareholders demanded a brand shakeup. So, in 2003, McDonald's launched an international request for proposals, specifying that it wanted ideas which incorporated hip-hop music.