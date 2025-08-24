We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many recipes call for red wine: Stews and braises, sauces and reductions, even some types of cake, if you'll believe it. "Red wine brings depth and complexity to a dish that is hard to replicate," explains Julia Chebotar, the private chef and Food Network star behind Health Chef Julia. "It adds acidity to balance richness, enhances umami, and helps build layers of flavor. Even in small amounts, it makes a dish feel a little more elevated and complete."

Sometimes, though, you just don't want to use it. "There are plenty of reasons a cook might swap out red wine," says Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis. "For some, it's a personal or dietary choice to avoid alcohol. Others might simply not have it on hand." You may also want to skip it to give dishes a lighter flavor profile, he says: "In certain recipes, especially those with seafood or mild vegetables, red wine can feel overpowering, and a different liquid can strike a better balance." Lastly, Chebotar adds, you might opt to avoid red wine in the interest of making your recipe more family-friendly.

Just as you can substitute for white wine in cooking (such as these marsala replacements), you can sub out red wine for something less expensive and non-alcoholic. Options run the gamut from vinegars, juices, and broths to more unexpected replacements. Without further ado, here are the 10 best alcohol-free substitutes for red wine in recipes.