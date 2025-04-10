The Best Red Wine To Use For Beef Stew

A bowl of beef stew is perhaps the ultimate comfort food. It is thick and rich, with fork tender meat, buttery potatoes, and a beefy, red wine base that, if done well, can warm the cockles of even the coldest heart. However, preparing said stew is sadly less comforting a task than consuming it since there are several mistakes you can make when cooking beef stew. For many, the most fraught aspect is picking the wine that — along with beef broth or stock — forms its base.

There's no need to feel lost, or worse, blindly buy a bottle for your dish; for advice on this matter, we turned to an expert on the art of making comfort food: Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., chef and owner of the beloved Kansas City, Missouri, eatery Jasper's Restaurant. In addition to running one of Kansas City's most iconic Italian restaurants, chef Mirabile also hosts a weekly radio show called "Live From Jasper's Kitchen," which gives listeners an inside look into his culinary bonafides.

So, what wine does chef Mirabile suggest using in beef stew? A nice Chianti. According to him, "The Sangiovese grape is best because [of its] rich notes of cherry and plum along with earthy flavors." This makes sense as Chianti is a classic Italian wine and, by his own admission, chef Mirabile is "very partial to Italian wines." As he notes, a Chianti is known for its rich cherry flavor, making it a perfect addition to a savory dish such as stew.