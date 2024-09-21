How To Substitute For White Wine When Cooking

We mostly think of wine as a delicate drink to sip, but it's a mighty force in cooking food as well. Many recipes call for adding wine because its acidic nature helps to tenderize meat and vegetables, and it adds subtle flavor to savory and sweet dishes. For savory foods, you always want to use a dry wine, in many cases, a dry white wine such as pinot grigio. But what if you don't have any? Don't worry, you can easily swap it out.

You can substitute white wine in cooking with a different alcohol, but you need to be conscious of the alcohol content. The biggest mistake of cooking with wine that many people make is not cooking off all the alcohol. Swapping white wine for a liquor like whiskey or rum would significantly increase the alcohol content, making you more likely to make this error. The best type of alcohol to swap with white wine in cooking would be a light fortified wine.

Fortified wines are wines that have been mixed with a grape-based spirit. There are a few key differences between port and Madeira, two of the best-known varieties, but Madeira is the best choice for a white wine swap. Port is too sweet. You could also use a dry vermouth, another fortified wine that can fill in for white wine in a pinch. If you don't have any of these in your pantry though, you're better off with an alcohol-free swap.

