The Best Substitute For Marsala Wine In A Recipe

Recipes can include wine for many reasons, and the recommended variety is usually fairly forgiving, provided you follow guidance about when to uncork a dry wine and when to pour a sweet one. You'll also typically want to reserve your reds for things like tomato sauce or Sunday gravy and your whites for preparations like shrimp scampi. Think twice about using so-called cooking wine, and use wine that you'd actually want to drink, too. And when a recipe calls for something as specific as marsala, a fortified wine that can be sweet or dry, you need to be particularly considerate about possible swaps should the need arise.

Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner of Jasper's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and host of local talk radio show "Live From Jasper's Kitchen," knows marsala. And he tells Chowhound exclusively that a few other fortified wines are among the best marsala substitutes. "I would suggest a Madeira or a sweet cream sherry wine," chef Mirabile says. "I have even used port wine which I really enjoy. [It] has a nice sweet flavor and becomes syrupy when reduced." But there are exceptions. "I think vermouth is just too dry and becomes bitter when reduced," he says.