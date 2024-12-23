The Best Juice To Drink With Steak When You're Bored Of Red Wine

From Dry January to Sober October, Dry Christmas, and an overall trend of "sober-curious" young adults, it's a good idea to make sure you have some appealing, non-alcoholic drink options when throwing a dinner party. Perhaps you're among those looking to decrease their alcohol consumption, or just want a fresh, new beverage option. If you're typically a wine drinker, the good news is that there are plenty of non-alcoholic substitutes available. And while non-alcoholic wines are among your choices, it may be time to return to a childhood staple: juice.

Not just any juice will do, of course. "Cranberry (not too sweet) has a little bit of a tannic mouthfeel," says Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder of Muddling Memories, which makes the tart fruit's nectar ideal for sipping alongside steak. Tannins are found prominently in red wine and give many varieties their signature dryness that helps them cut through beef's richness. Cranberry juice likely has fewer tannins than your average bottle of cabernet sauvignon, but the principle is the same.