The Best Juice To Drink With Steak When You're Bored Of Red Wine
From Dry January to Sober October, Dry Christmas, and an overall trend of "sober-curious" young adults, it's a good idea to make sure you have some appealing, non-alcoholic drink options when throwing a dinner party. Perhaps you're among those looking to decrease their alcohol consumption, or just want a fresh, new beverage option. If you're typically a wine drinker, the good news is that there are plenty of non-alcoholic substitutes available. And while non-alcoholic wines are among your choices, it may be time to return to a childhood staple: juice.
Not just any juice will do, of course. "Cranberry (not too sweet) has a little bit of a tannic mouthfeel," says Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder of Muddling Memories, which makes the tart fruit's nectar ideal for sipping alongside steak. Tannins are found prominently in red wine and give many varieties their signature dryness that helps them cut through beef's richness. Cranberry juice likely has fewer tannins than your average bottle of cabernet sauvignon, but the principle is the same.
Additional juice-based parings for steak and beyond
In general, when pairing non-alcoholic drinks with your evening meal, Camille Parson Goldstein recommends prioritizing "interesting flavors such as white grape, hot sauce, adaptogens, etc." (Adaptogens are ingredients like herbs, roots, and mushrooms that are thought to help with stress.) She's also wary of anything overly saccharine, warning, "Nothing too sugary and citrusy — 'cause that's just expensive lemonade."
Besides cranberry, other tannin-forward fruit juices that should pair nicely with steak include cherry, apple, pomegranate, and blueberry. Serendipitously, these are all fruits that get referenced in tasting notes for wines. And of course, there's always wine's family-friendly cousin, grape juice. For a simple nonalcoholic cocktail, consider mixing your juice of choice with seltzer water. Level it up by adding an herb-infused simple syrup or using a flavorful and spicy ginger beer in place of the sparkling water. If you still want to incorporate cranberries, then making your own cranberry ginger ale is an intriguing choice. Or, simplify your life by grabbing a bottle of Martinelli's sparkling cider, which has both apple-cranberry and apple-grape flavors in addition to the original — no mixing or shaking required.