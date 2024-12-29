13 Tips You Need To Cook The Best Beef Bourguignon

The key to tender beef bourguignon is to cook it over low heat for plenty of time. Chunk roast is a favorite among chefs because it is economical but cooks well over low heat and gets super tender. But getting the perfect cut is only half of the equation. You'll need to let it cook slowly to get the best results. Fortunately, chuck roast works well when prepared this way since the fat in the meat melts, giving the dish plenty of flavor.

Makenna Held recommends taking it easy with the heat from the very beginning when you brown the meat. While you may be tempted to turn things up in order to get a crispy crust on the exterior of your cut, doing too much can be counter-productive to the tender, balanced stew that you want.

"The biggest mistake I see people make is over-browning your meat, and searing it to too deep of a color," she said. "You just need some Maillard magic to occur, but don't need a thick crust." The Maillard reaction combines heat, protein, and sugar to create a distinctly savory flavor. This is what adds depth to the meat and the sauce, which is why it is important to beef bourguignon preparation. But you don't need to take things as far as you might when preparing steak, since you want to keep the meat super tender as well.