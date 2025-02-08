Ina Garten Vs Julia Child: The Difference Between Their Beef Bourguignon Recipes

Beef bourguignon is one of the quintessential dishes of French cuisine, originating from the Burgundy region in central France. The dish gained widespread popularity in the 20th century after being popularized by culinary giant and Cordon Bleu graduate Julia Child, who was also a spy for the early CIA. Ina Garten, known as the Barefoot Contessa, rose to fame in the 21st century, bringing her modern take on the dish. Both chefs have won over the American public with their talent and charismatic personalities, but their distinct cooking styles shine through in their beef bourguignon recipes. Child's version is all about technique and honoring tradition, whereas Garten takes a simplified approach, making the dish more accessible for home cooks.

Through her television show, "The French Chef," Child brought the magic of French cuisine directly into American homes, showing American cooks that the labor-intensive classic approach pays off. Beef bourguignon was her signature dish in "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," her now-iconic cookbook. Child sticks to the original French recipe and classic techniques, and her recipe involves a longer cooking process. She prioritizes the development of deep, layered flavors, emphasizing making the sauce and ensuring the beef is super tender.

She braises the meat in red wine (usually Burgundy — one of the best types of wine to use for beef bourguignon), browns the beef in batches, makes a flavorful sauce from the caramelized bits, and separately sautés the vegetables and other ingredients on the stovetop to ensure proper flavor development. Known for her more detailed and traditional French approach, Child includes additional components such as an herb bouquet of bay leaf, fresh thyme, and parsley sprigs and more intricate steps like preparing a brown roux to thicken the sauce. She also uses high-quality Burgundy wine and more precise seasoning. Then she transfers the dish to the oven, slowly cooking it for melt-in-your-mouth tender beef with loads of flavor.