GE Vs KitchenAid: Which Kitchen Appliance Brand Should You Choose?
Have you ever had a major kitchen appliance break, only to spend days torn between makes and models, trying to make a critical spending choice that will prevent this from ever happening, ever again? Yeah, us, too. When it comes to the workhorses that keep a household running, sifting through endless options and brand reviews can be exhausting, not to mention time consuming.
So, we went ahead and did some of the legwork for you, comparing two titans of the appliance industry, GE and KitchenAid, head to head. We looked only at the "big" appliances that live in many U.S. kitchens, leaving out smaller, countertop items, and compared the two brands for each respective appliance. To reach our conclusions, we consulted a variety of reputable third-party rating outlets and customer review sources to determine the brand they agreed on most. In most cases, there was a clear winner. But for some appliances that contain various types, GE won over KitchenAid for one version and KitchenAid rose above GE another (think gas versus electric stoves, or basic fridges versus high-end models with all the bells and whistles). At the end, we'll tell you who won best-overall in our battle of the appliances.
GE ranges are the superior pick
These days, there are more options than ever for the hunk of metal we use to cook our food, but many will still opt for the classic range: a cooktop and oven in one. Even within the category of 'range,' however, there's a lot to choose from. While gas is still a reliable pick, concerns over new research showing that gas stoves can harm health overtime, along with a boost in energy efficiency and technological advancements, mean more good electric options than ever before. GE and KitchenAid each offer dozens of radiant electric, electric coil, and increasingly, induction cooktops, which use electromagnetic energy to heat cookware rather than transferring heat from the cooking element to the pan.
In our evaluation, GE ranges won out decisively over KitchenAid. One reliable review platform ranked GE ranges among its favorites without even including KitchenAid models. Raters praised GE models for its electric ranges, whose stoves they called sturdy and powerful, but also for gas ranges including double ovens, dual fuel, and slide-in models. Customers especially liked the tech-y Profile line, and mentioned GE's good features, value, and reliability. Just one ranking site we looked at chose a KitchenAid model as its favorite dual fuel pick. At big box stores, customer reviews consistently favored GE ranges across a wide swath of types and prices.
The bottom line: GE won out for its reliability and features, while KitchenAid was dinged for its reliability and quality.
Go with a GE wall oven for affordability, KitchenAid for an upgrade
Whether you live in a range-less home, need a more accessible oven (read: not having to crouch awkwardly) that uses less energy, or just want the oven to live apart from its cooktop sibling: Enter the wall oven. These fit into your kitchen wall, providing more flexibility in kitchen design, saving space, and lending a sleek, streamlined look. Your costs will go up, however, if you're shopping for a separate cooktop and oven.
The vast majority of these ovens are electric, so we've stuck to those, and they come in single- or double-door models. For a standard single-door electric wall oven, GE beat KitchenAid out. Reviewers liked KitchenAid in some cases for its double wall ovens, but GE still has highly rated double ovens. One ranking site picked a GE wall oven as its "budget pick." In general, big box stores seemed to both carry more GE models, and customers gave them better reviews for single door models In a few cases, raters gave a higher score to a KitchenAid single door model, but gave GE wall ovens high marks, too. On social media, users liked GE ovens for baking, and for its overall value and handy features, like an air fryer mode.
Bottom line: For the basic electric wall oven, GE beats KitchenAid, but reviewers liked KitchenAid, too, for its double wall ovens.
For an oven-microwave combo, it's a tie
Some wall ovens sport another appliance all together: a microwave on top. These oven-microwave combinations can fit nicely into space-saving kitchen designs. For a new build, they eliminate the separate search for a microwave. GE and KitchenAid both manufacture them, but big box stores don't carry many, and customer reviewers favored the GE models over KitchenAid in many cases, but KitchenAid in others. One major ranking platform singled out a pricier KitchenAid combination wall oven in its top picks, citing helpful features and even heating in both the microwave and oven. Customers on social media mentioned both brands' combo ovens more often than others, but gave mixed reviews on KitchenAid's microwave reliability. One user noted that with a combination wall oven-microwave, if one appliance breaks, the whole unit might need to be replaced. But if reheating leftovers, quick popcorn, and defrosting foods frozen solid are high on your list of priorities, consider either brand — or the options available beyond these industry behemoths.
Bottom line: Reviewers didn't agree on oven-microwave combinations from GE and KitchenAid, so go with either. Or based on your needs, you may opt for another brand entirely.
GE is best for gas and induction cooktops, but tied with KitchenAid for electric
Retailers are offering more cooktop options than ever before: gas, induction, and a number of other electric options. Compared to ranges, a standalone cooktop could also free up more space for cabinets. When it comes to performance, both KitchenAid and GE deliver. Major ranking sites rated them as close competitors: Raters praised KitchenAid for its electric smoothtop cooktops, and picked a GE model as a "best induction cooktop." This was a WiFi-connected model where raters noted the flexibility to set precise temperatures with 19 different power levels, more than others at a comparable price – and an intuitive interface. Another rating site selected a GE model with a "melt" and "keep warm" options, and a useful fast-boiling feature as one of its favorite cooktops for 2025. Reviewers on social media liked GE's electric models for their value and features, but also noted KitchenAid's reliability.
When it came to gas cooktops, professional reviewers mostly picked GE models over KitchenAid. One ranking site highlighted a five-burner GE gas model, which sported high BTU (British Thermal Units, a measure of energy), dish-washer safe grates, an optional griddle, and LED-backlit knobs.
Bottom line: GE was highly rated for induction and gas cooktops across the board, but KitchenAid also got nods for its gas, induction, and electric models. Both got positive reviews, but GE got more.
Try GE fridges for French doors and KitchenAids for value
For someone who hasn't purchased a refrigerator in years, the array of options might come as a shock. Yes, the classic top-freezer and bottom-freezer models are reliable as ever, but you can also choose from side-by-side fridges, French door fridges, and built-ins, with or without built-in ice and water features. Multiple prominent rating sites and reviewers picked GE models over KitchenAid repeatedly for its French door fridges, but also for side-by-side fridges, and a basic top-freezer model. One furniture and appliance store owner said of GE per New York Magazine, "They make the best top freezers that ever existed. And it can run for decades." The GE favorites scored high for temperature control and temperature uniformity, meaning food kept a consistent set temperature no matter where it sat in the fridge. Reviewers also liked GE's reliability and customer service.
In some cases, KitchenAid bottom-freezer fridges got mentions for their affordability. But disappointed customers complained about a decline in KitchenAid's quality, problems with ice machines, and less-than-satisfactory customer service. But in some notable cases, raters favored other fridge models from LG, Kenmore, Miele, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and Bosch.
Bottom line: Across the board, GE got higher ratings and reviews for a wide range of refrigerators, though reviewers approved of some more basic KitchenAid models.
GE wins best all-around for microwaves
Microwaves, if you opt for a microwave at all — seemed to come up in two forms: countertop and over-the-range. Reliable rating sites favored GE over KitchenAid, mostly choosing countertop GE models for their value and one naming a GE model as its "best for small spaces" pick, though KitchenAid was not included in its evaluation. Raters liked GE's microwaves for their ease-of use and even heating. One rater picked a GE countertop model as a favorite for affordable multi-functionality, with the ability to air-fry, convection bake, and broil at a reasonable price.
Raters did flag KitchenAid's over-the-range microwaves, and some of the brand's more affordable options. But on store sites, customers reviewed GE microwaves more often and gave more positive reviews. They also reviewed a few higher-end over-the-range KitchenAid microwaves, but some noted their uneven heating. On Reddit, however, neither GE nor KitchenAid were among users' top picks over other brands, though some users mentioned models from both brands that had satisfied them.
Bottom line: GE won out more often than KitchenAid, but both seem to have affordable, well-liked microwave options. GE comes in over KitchenAid, but barely.
KitchenAid sweeps GE in dishwashing
That original kitchen timesaver, the dishwasher, is a workhorse in a busy kitchen. But for something that's supposed to save so much time, and for all the hassle of the installation and cost, it can come with a few annoying inconveniences. Since dishes can sit for a while before the washer is full, some people find themselves pre-rinsing dishes in the sink anyway, defeating the water-saving purpose of the appliance. Others open the washer only to find everything dry except plastic Tupperware, which shakes drips all over the rest of the dry load. Some are noisy and take forever, or have impossible controls. That's not even counting the headache of a partner or housemate who just stacks the dishes all wrong in there.
In this category, though, it was finally KitchenAid's time to shine. Raters and reviewers said KitchenAid dishwashers were superior at washing, drying, and energy efficiency. Many had shorter wash cycles than other brands on the market, and some were relatively quiet. In one case, a review site picked a KitchenAid model as its favorite dishwasher for drying, and Redditors recommended KitchenAid dishwashers, specifically flagging GE models as "troublesome." Features of the best mid-range dishwashers include stainless steel interiors, third racks, high-powered jets, and WiFi. Many reviewers and rankers picked other brands entirely, like Bosch, Maytag, and LG, as their favorites in dishwashing, but KitchenAid was still a strong contender.
Bottom line: KitchenAid was the clear winner in dishwashing, with consistently higher reviews.
For a range hood, choose neither
No matter if you choose a range or a cooktop, you'll need a range hood for those fumes. With a gas stove especially, recent studies have found that they pose significant health risks over time by emitting nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, and more – even contributing to high rates of childhood asthma. If, like us, you have a devil-may-care attitude and no small human dependents, you can ventilate with open windows and fans. But for others, that might not cut it, and a good range hood can make all the difference. Experts recommend one with external ventilation, or if it has a filter that circulates air, frequent filter changes.
Unfortunately in this case, neither GE nor KitchenAid are known for range hoods, though one ranking site picked a pricey KitchenAid model as its "best automatic" range hood. For custom enclosure, one review named a GE hood insert. This may be another situation where better brands prevail.
Bottom line: Neither brand is known for its range hoods, though both make them. GE got a nod for its automatic option, and KitchenAid for its hood insert.
The final verdict: drumroll please...
For bigger appliances, GE won out comfortably, but not necessarily by a landslide. Professional and customer reviewers seemed to favor GE again and again, despite KitchenAid's potentially narrower product range and reputation as a home cook's favorite. A little background: GE, a sprawling conglomerate, gained its reputation as a quintessential American company, an early pioneer in electricity and innovation. Chinese company Haier bought it in 2016. KitchenAid, on the other hand, is owned by Whirlpool, and while its stand mixers are a home baking staple known for being made in Ohio, both companies maintain strong manufacturing bases in the U.S.
With this in mind, customers online complained about declining quality from KitchenAid, and GE products consistently won out in performance, reliability, and useful features. When it comes to ranges, cooktops, and ovens in particular, GE was a strong contender — not just compared to KitchenAid, but in the market overall. Dozens of models were readily available online and at stores, with high-rated options across the spectrum of pricing and across many types to fit many kitchens. Customers and experts seemed to appreciate GE's customer service. KitchenAid shone in the dishwasher category, and came close to GE in many other cases. But for some large kitchen purchases, you should look to other trusted brands.
Our methodology for choosing between GE and KitchenAid
We examined each category of large kitchen appliances holistically, scanning a variety of review platforms. These included reliable review and ranking sites and publications like Consumer Reports, Reviewed.com, Wirecutter from The New York Times, New York Magazine, and articles from reputable home and garden news outlets. Most Americans turn to big box retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's for appliance purchases, so we looked through reviews on their websites of GE and KitchenAid products in each category, sorting by highest rated items and browsing the reviews on them.
This also helped us compare the most models and price points in the same place, side by side. Many customers also turn to Reddit to share and find unfiltered opinions about particular purchases and brands, or offer subject matter expertise and insider knowledge on the anonymized platform, so we looked there too for supporting details or firsthand experiences with specific appliances. We took into account value, not just performance. Shoppers can and should consider other brands when making a purchase, and we recommend they shop at local and independent appliance retailers whenever possible.