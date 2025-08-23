GE Vs KitchenAid: Which Kitchen Appliance Brand Should You Choose?

Have you ever had a major kitchen appliance break, only to spend days torn between makes and models, trying to make a critical spending choice that will prevent this from ever happening, ever again? Yeah, us, too. When it comes to the workhorses that keep a household running, sifting through endless options and brand reviews can be exhausting, not to mention time consuming.

So, we went ahead and did some of the legwork for you, comparing two titans of the appliance industry, GE and KitchenAid, head to head. We looked only at the "big" appliances that live in many U.S. kitchens, leaving out smaller, countertop items, and compared the two brands for each respective appliance. To reach our conclusions, we consulted a variety of reputable third-party rating outlets and customer review sources to determine the brand they agreed on most. In most cases, there was a clear winner. But for some appliances that contain various types, GE won over KitchenAid for one version and KitchenAid rose above GE another (think gas versus electric stoves, or basic fridges versus high-end models with all the bells and whistles). At the end, we'll tell you who won best-overall in our battle of the appliances.