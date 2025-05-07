The Genius Reason Why Molly Yeh Went With A High Wall Oven

In an interview with House Beautiful, cookbook author Molly Yeh touched upon the many unique factors of her kitchen that facilitate her time cooking in there. The chef explained that the many places that she has lived throughout her life — which all came with their own quirky kitchens — have taught her exactly what she was looking for in her forever home's cooking space. One of the items that she mentioned is her beloved wall oven, and the idea to go with it wasn't even of her own.

The reason Yeh chose this oven during her 17-month kitchen renovation was actually because of a comment that a close friend made. Her friend advised her to invest in a "waist-height" oven in order to avoid hurting her back when whipping up turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. This would prove to be extremely useful for other oven-made dishes as well, as the chef's large catalogue of recipes includes dishes like casseroles and baked goods.