The Genius Reason Why Molly Yeh Went With A High Wall Oven
In an interview with House Beautiful, cookbook author Molly Yeh touched upon the many unique factors of her kitchen that facilitate her time cooking in there. The chef explained that the many places that she has lived throughout her life — which all came with their own quirky kitchens — have taught her exactly what she was looking for in her forever home's cooking space. One of the items that she mentioned is her beloved wall oven, and the idea to go with it wasn't even of her own.
The reason Yeh chose this oven during her 17-month kitchen renovation was actually because of a comment that a close friend made. Her friend advised her to invest in a "waist-height" oven in order to avoid hurting her back when whipping up turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. This would prove to be extremely useful for other oven-made dishes as well, as the chef's large catalogue of recipes includes dishes like casseroles and baked goods.
The pros of having a tall wall oven
If you begin to notice weird smells and noises coming from the appliance, or if the meals are unevenly cooked, these may be signs you need to replace your oven. And for those who are in the market and are open to a new design, a wall oven is a no-brainer. These ovens are beautifully sleek and look great in any modern kitchen. In fact, according to reviews of the absolute best electric ovens on the market, wall ovens wash their competition in multiple categories like aesthetics, design, and all-around quality.
The best thing about these ovens, however, is exactly what chef Molly Yeh's friend mentioned: You don't have to bend down to use them. Not only are you saving your back from future pain of repeatedly bending down, but the wall oven's height is convenient and gives easy access for checking the status of whatever meal that you're cooking without breaking a sweat. This way, you can keep a close eye on it while steering clear of aches later in the night.