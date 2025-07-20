The Kitchen Appliance You Really Don't Need

In most American homes, kitchen appliances exist on a continuum. Stoves and refrigerators are compulsory. Things like flashy stand mixers are merely nice to have. One home cook's Made for TV trash might just be another's easy weeknight dinner treasure. And there is also one kitchen appliance that is so ubiquitous that it's easy to forget just how detrimental it can be to the pursuit of good food: the microwave.

Although we defy anyone to identify a recipe that advises the exclusive use of the microwave for optimal results, they're present in over a whopping 90% of United States households, according to the national Bureau of Labor Statistics. Reheating might seem more appropriate, but that figure still represents countless snacks, meals, and previously delicious takeout rendered limp, unevenly cooked, and sloppily steamed by the dastardly machine that might have seemed promising decades ago and really hasn't improved much since.

The earliest microwaves harnessed the titular electromagnetic waves to heat eggs, potatoes, and other familiar foodstuffs. Today's microwaves do the same. So the big box taking up space and underperforming in your kitchen is the equivalent of a culinary car phone, if all our modern engineers did to that little marvel was to add a popcorn button (which would have, ironically, actually been more impressive in the telecommunications case). So you really just don't need a microwave.