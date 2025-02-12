Why You Should Avoid Rinsing Your Dishes Before Loading The Dishwasher

There are many mistakes people make when loading a dishwasher, but one that seems to divide folks the most is pre-rinsing. Now, if you're firmly in camp pre-rinse, you might think that your habit could only result in cleaner dishes. After all, getting most of the gunk off of dishes before putting them in the dishwasher should only make things run smoother. Well, this isn't exactly the case. In fact, it turns out a bit of grime is actually beneficial!

Many detergent capsules contain special enzymes that work by attaching to leftover food and breaking it into tiny particles that can be easily washed away. However, in order for these enzymes to work at their best, food residue has to be present, so they end up not being as effective on pre-rinsed dishes. Moreover, most modern dishwashers are designed to clean dishes that aren't pre-rinsed. Some even have sensors that adjust cleaning cycles depending on how dirty the dishes are. While pre-rinsing might be helpful for old-school dishwashers, it's entirely unnecessary for newer, more efficient models. Plus, not pre-rinsing will save more water.

So, while your parents might have scolded you for not pre-rinsing the dishes back in the day, it's no longer recommended. However, clean dishes will still depend on how often you clean your dishwasher and its filter. Thankfully, dishwashers can be cleaned with baking soda and vinegar, and most filters just need a quick rinse.