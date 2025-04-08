How To Avoid Buying The Wrong Fridge For The Way You Really Cook

A new fridge is a big investment. They run from $500 for the cheapie models to more than $10,000 for the high-end ones, so you'll want to shop wisely. You've probably checked out design-focused tips for selecting the best fridge size, color, and look for your space, but it's not a purely aesthetic appliance — your fridge needs to serve your cooking needs, too.

First, consider what features are a must. Most fridges come with at least two crisper drawers, but some feature extra drawers for increased produce storage. Certain models include temperature adjustments for different drawers, giving you precise control over your food storage. These can get pricey (at least over $1,500), but they can be worth it if fresh fruits and veggies are spoiling quickly in your current fridge.

Are you a regular sipper of cocktails, smoothies, or both? Put an ice maker on your "must" list. Do you keep canned drinks like beer on hand or retain an armada of sauces for garnishing your meals? Proper door shelf storage should be a necessity. In this case, make sure there's not too large of a gap under the outer barrier — you're probably familiar with the annoyance of watching your items tumble every time you open the door. Some new fridges even have touchscreen computers with calendars (ideal for meal-prepping) and internet access so that you can pull up recipes while you're cooking. These features can really crank the price up but can increase kitchen efficiency and synchronicity.