Kitchen appliances, particularly behemoths like ranges and refrigerators, will hopefully only need replacement a handful of times in a homeowner's lifespan. Their essential functions and expense, however, can imprint each of those occasions with critical import. Cheap-out now and you may pay the price later; choose style over substance and you might face premature performance issues before too long; lead with brand loyalty and you could pick a lemon. But some obvious interrogation can provide a little insurance, according to YouTube's Scott The Fix-It Guy. Chowhound chatted exclusively with this dynamic DIYer to inquire about necessary questions to ask when browsing for a new kitchen appliance.

Scott says that making an informed investment involves finding out how reputable, established industry professionals evaluate the appliance you're eyeballing. "What does Consumer Reports and other rating companies think about that specific appliance? How is it rated for reliability?" says Scott.

This involves identifying legacy publications with clearly detailed ethics policies and an explicit refusal to accept incentives for coverage — not your seemingly friendly neighborhood influencer who could be acting in the interest of who-knows-what kind of arrangement. Independent organizations, instead, will gather data to protect your pocketbook by surfacing the best, impartially evaluated items, whether it's a $10 cold brew gadget or a multi-configuration cooktop that sells for thousands.