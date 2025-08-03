Your Guide To The Different Types Of Cooktops, And How To Choose Which One Is Best For Your Kitchen

The kitchen is truly the center of every home, whether you spend a lot of time in it or not. After all, the ability to transform raw food into cooked food is an important part of survival — and your stove plays a big part in that. Soups, stews, sautés, and more are all made possible with a stove, and the last thing you want to do is to buy a large and expensive appliance that doesn't fit your space or your needs. Whether you're renovating your current kitchen or taking stock of the kitchen of a potential new home, your mind may be boggled by the differences between different cooktops. Is it worth springing for an induction cooktop? Which type of stove will drain your energy bill the least? And is a gas stove really that much better than electric?

In order to answer these questions (and more), we sought some help from the professionals: Bar Zakheim, CEO of Better Place Design & Build in San Diego, and Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer of St. Louis-based Homestar Design Remodel. They shared some of their insights about the different types of cooktops and what all homeowners should consider when deciding which type to install in their kitchen.