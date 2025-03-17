The 11 Best Electric Ranges, According To Reviews

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and the stove and oven are the heart of the kitchen. Sure, other appliances are useful, but this dynamic duo is where you'll do most of your cooking. That's why it's essential to select a range you love that will last.

While gas range stoves are consistently praised, electric ranges don't get the credit they deserve. Not only are they sleek-looking and easy to clean, but they also cook a mean meal. In a 2022 Consumer Reports article comparing gas ranges to electric, the latter performed higher in most tests, including high heat, low heat, and broiling, just missing baking by a margin. And though electric ranges have been around since 1910, the modern versions feature added perks like air fryers and self-cleaning options to maximize your cooking experience and the meal you'll savor afterward.

Unless you're a professional, you might get lost while searching for a decent electric range in a sea of appliances. To cut back the stress on your end, we've researched the best electric range ovens currently on the market. We considered cost, life span, features, usability, performance, and style, ensuring something for everyone.