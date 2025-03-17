The 11 Best Electric Ranges, According To Reviews
The kitchen is the heart of the home, and the stove and oven are the heart of the kitchen. Sure, other appliances are useful, but this dynamic duo is where you'll do most of your cooking. That's why it's essential to select a range you love that will last.
While gas range stoves are consistently praised, electric ranges don't get the credit they deserve. Not only are they sleek-looking and easy to clean, but they also cook a mean meal. In a 2022 Consumer Reports article comparing gas ranges to electric, the latter performed higher in most tests, including high heat, low heat, and broiling, just missing baking by a margin. And though electric ranges have been around since 1910, the modern versions feature added perks like air fryers and self-cleaning options to maximize your cooking experience and the meal you'll savor afterward.
Unless you're a professional, you might get lost while searching for a decent electric range in a sea of appliances. To cut back the stress on your end, we've researched the best electric range ovens currently on the market. We considered cost, life span, features, usability, performance, and style, ensuring something for everyone.
Best for tight spaces: Summit Appliance 20 in. 2.3 Cu. Smart Electric Freestanding Range with 4 Burners
Cute and compact, this Summit Appliance is ideal for those struggling to fit their kitchen appliances into small spaces. Just under 20 inches, this electric freestanding range doesn't skimp on power with four heating zones that produce up to 1200 watts. It comes with a porcelain two-piece broiler tray and grill cover for healthy, well-cooked meals that don't make a mess. If you care about cleanliness, you'll appreciate the removable backsplash that protects your walls from pesky oil and sauce spray.
This electric freestanding range is hard to beat on a budget. It's both easy to clean and aesthetically pleasing, as noted by reviews. When saving on costs, you'll ultimately have to cut corners somewhere, though, and this particular appliance lacks a large burner and warming drawers/pan storage to the dismay of some owners. Users claim that it's not the most durable freestanding range, but its convenience and quality made up for that.
You can purchase the Summit Appliance 20 in. 2.3 Cubic Feet Smart Electric Freestanding Range with 4 Burners from Amazon for $585.15.
Best basic option: Hotpoint 30 in. 4 Burners 5 Cu. Freestanding Electric Range
Hotpoint's affordable four-burner freestanding electric range doesn't skimp on appearance or capability. For just over $500, it lacks the bells and whistles of more upscale stoves and ovens. In fact, it's the only range on the list without digital features. However, if you need a well-cooked meal, this machine gets the job done flawlessly.
Users love the all-white or black look of this Hotpoint model. Some of its design is less than ideal, namely, the bottom storage drawer that owners complain doesn't hold many trays or large cooking sheets. Also, there's only one large burner, which could extend your cooking time if you have to feed a crowd, but the large oven balances out the issue. One reviewer complained that the product doesn't self-clean. However, considering the hundreds you're pocketing for an otherwise functioning freestanding range, we give it the green light.
Purchase the Hotpoint 30 in. 4 Burners 5 Cu. Freestanding Electric Range from Lowe's for $529.
Best to splurge on: Bosch 800 Series 30 in. Slide-In Electric Range with 5 Elements, Smoothtop, Self-Cleaning Mode, and Warming Drawer
If you've got the budget, flaunt a Bosch. At least, that's what we've determined after sifting through the sky-high ratings for this upscale electric range. According to Redditors, Bosch is among the most dependable brands you can get your hands on. As it should be, considering its costly price tag. Every dollar is worth the investment in its cutting-edge capabilities and high-end materials.
This polished appliance brings the heat to the kitchen with a rapid preheat time and a warming drawer to maintain meal readiness before cooking in its top-tier European convection system. It boasts 11 different cooking styles and an eight-pass broil for even heat distribution and seamless gourmet cuisine. Whatever you're cooking can be easily controlled by its posh touchpad, which looks attractive but can get problematic, as highlighted by several users.
We believe the Bosch 800 series is the best to invest in for style, performance, and versatility. But don't take it from us. Rather, trust the online reviews that applaud its straightforward usage and tasty results. Details like recently upgraded metal knobs add opulent touches that don't go unnoticed by reviewers. With the regular maintenance, owners assure that your Bosch will last for the long run.
Purchase the Bosch 800 Series 30 in. Slide-In Electric Range with 5 Elements, Smoothtop, Self-Cleaning Mode, and Warming Drawer on Amazon for $2,029.
Best bang for your buck: GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Steam Cleaning and EasyWash Tray
GE's electric convection range balances the sweet spot between cost and premium performance. Its mid-range oven and stove offer enough amenities to feel luxurious without breaking the bank. Some user-friendly features include a Fast-Warm function that doesn't keep you waiting for your mouthwatering meal and a Steam Cleaning option with an easy wash tray that takes the dirty work out of cooking.
Like all contemporary electric ranges, this model has a smart feature that allows you to control the oven comfortably from the couch. Better yet, the GE app suggests countless recipes that reviewers can attest are delicious. But it's not just the innovation that makes it worth the investment. Owners swear this appliance is effortless all around, from using to installing. Straightforward temperature controls and long-term reliability also boosted ratings.
Purchase the GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Steam Cleaning and EasyWash Tray from Best Buy for $944.99.
Best for bakers: Whirlpool 5.3 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Range with Keep Warm Setting
If you flex your baking skills in the kitchen often, you already know you need to adjust your cooking temperatures depending on what you're cooking. You'll still need to utilize this information while cooking up a mouthwatering meal on this electric range by Whirlpool. What you won't have to worry about, however, is keeping your food hot, setting pots and pans of different sizes on their proper stove placements, maintaining a comfortable broiling temperature, or cleaning your mess afterward.
This impressive Whirlpool product improves everyone's cooking experience. We believe it's among the best electric ranges on the market for bakers due to its spacious oven and how it evenly heats food. Overall feedback is positive, praising its spaciousness and fast heating times, but some critics point out problems regulating temperatures. All in all, if you favor reliable performance and easy cleaning over high quality, this is the electric range for you.
Purchase the Whirlpool 5.3 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Range with Keep Warm Setting from Best Buy for $809.99.
Best for big families: Frigidaire Gallery 30 in. Glass Top 5 Burners Freestanding Electric Range
While nobody wants to make dangerous mistakes on a gas burner stovetop, avoiding potential harm is far more important when you have kids at home. Luckily, you can avoid these problems altogether with an electric range like Frigidaire's 30 in. Five Burner Gallery model. It specifically works for busy households thanks to its generous size that can fit large amounts of food both on the stove and in the oven.
Perhaps the most unique draw for high-volume cooking is the appliance's Bridge Element that maximizes your cooking surface on the stove. Meanwhile, the Temperature Controls, Slow Cook, and Steam Bake and Roast capabilities promise not just copious amounts of tasty food. With no preheat, you can feed your kids' hungry stomachs as soon as you get home from practice, and thanks to the built-in Air Frier, they can eat a healthy yet delicious meal.
This Frigidaire Gallery's 4.7 stars speak for themselves. Owners love the features, the durable build, and the glossy finish of this glass top range. But while it's smudge-resistant, some state that it's reflective to the point of showcasing every speck of dust that settles. Still, it's nothing that a quick swipe can't resolve.
Purchase the Frigidaire Gallery 30 in. Glass Top 5 Burners Freestanding Electric Range from Lowe's for $1,099.
Best versatile pick: Samsung Bespoke 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung saves consumers looking to purchase a well-rounded range without blowing their budget. Their Bespoke Slide-In Electric model functions as your standard stove and oven but also works as an air fryer. Its cutting-edge Smart Technology allows you to control your cooking from your phone while also offering personalized recipes and meal plans. Sleek and stylish, this Convection Range cooks as well as it looks, with flexible burners and a Sous-Vide feature (aka precise temperature controls).
Electric range owners can optimize their at-home gastronomy by steering clear of the main mistakes people make when using electric stoves. But with this Samsung Bespoke range at home, you won't have to worry about particular issues like slow temperature changes or matching burner sizes to your pots and pans thanks to its high-end features. Regardless, certain preventative measures like avoiding placing food directly on the stove should still be adhered to. Luckily, high-quality stoves come equipped with better safety protocols, and the app associated with this product informs you of everything you need to know to avoid danger.
Unsurprisingly, this electric range received nearly five-star ratings from its owners. Fast heating times and easy cleaning were among the top praises received, along with the flawless crispy cooking provided by the air fryer. Digging further down the reviews, however, we noticed several complaints about broken knobs, but the minor issue doesn't change the fact that 90% of users would recommend the appliance to a friend.
Purchase the Samsung Bespoke 6.3 Cu. Ft. Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry from Best Buy for $999.99.
Best features: Frigidaire Gallery 30 in. Electric Range with 15 Ways To Cook
More is more when it comes to cool features on your electric range. If you're on the hunt for a stove and oven duo that does it all, consider the Frigidaire Gallery with 15+ Ways to Cook. It offers all the state-of-the-art designs currently on the market, like Air Sous Vide, a Bridge Element, Slow Cook, Steam Bake and Roast, a Convection System, and No Preheat. The crowd favorite, though, is the air fryer that crisps food to perfection.
Impeccable features aside, this Frigidaire appliance is highly functional, too. It boasts abundant space for cooking and storage and comes complete with a modern touchscreen panel. The backlit LED knobs aren't practical, but they do exude a luxurious feel that elevates your kitchen. If you weren't into cooking before, you'll certainly pick up the habit after reading the reviews. Despite its countless commendations, several people sourced concerns regarding the oven temperature. Not enough, however, to put a dent in its 4+ star ratings.
Purchase the Frigidaire Gallery 30 in. Electric Range with 15+ Ways To Cook from Frigidaire for $1,298.
Best design: Forno 30 in. Leonardo Espresso Electric Range
Forno's Leonardo Espresso Range blends high-quality performance with immaculate design. For just under $1,400, it costs far less than other models, but you wouldn't be able to tell by its appearance, as it boasts a stylish all-black look with elegant silver or bronze knobs that seem more fit for a professional kitchen than your average home. Besides its eye-catching minimalist appeal, the Forno Leonardo is also built to last, made of stainless steel with a heavy-duty oven door that's resistant to wear and tear.
It's all smooth sailing (or cooking) with this sophisticated product thanks to its sizable user-friendly knobs that power the 5,500-watt convection oven to bake or broil a delectable meal behind its effective and appealing ceramic glass. Meanwhile, a Hidden Bake element prevents spills and smells that don't just make your everyday living easier but also boosts the lifespan of the appliance.
It looks great on paper, but we turned to people with real-world experience to confirm if this Forno range lives up to the hype. Along with its posh minimalist appeal that received rave reviews, owners of the Leonardo Espresso love the ease of access this machine provides. Granted, with "old school charm" it lacks contemporary innovations like a self-heating drawer. But if you value durability and appearance over certain features, this electric range is for you.
Purchase the Forno 30 in. Leonardo Espresso Electric Range from Amazon for $1,390.
Best on a budget: Amana 30 in. 4.8 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Range
Amana is a lesser-known brand than its big-name competitors like GE and Frigidaire. Its products come at a bargain, which might raise a red flag. But in this case, you shouldn't be wary of the price tag. The company is actually by Whirlpool, one of the biggest home appliance manufacturers in the country. For you, this means investing in an electric range you can count on at a fraction of the price.
This freestanding electric range model comes with many features including a Warm Hold (to keep your meal at the perfect temperature) and a Temp Assure system that ensures your food cooks evenly. The item is rated high all around, receiving higher than four stars in functionality, features, design, value, and innovation, and its owners praise its durability and performance. A few reviewers were disappointed by the appliance's looks and had a few things to say regarding its temperature and control board, but all things considered, the bad ratings were scarce.
Purchase the Amana 30 in. 4.8 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Range from Best Buy for $599.99.
Best overall: GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Steam Cleaning and EasyWash Tray
This GE electric convection range offers the best of all worlds, with various features that enhance your cooking experience but without a hefty investment. It boasts a stove with five burners, a power boil, and a low-heat warming zone so that your hot meals will be ready when you are. To top it off, it can all be controlled via your smartphone.
Convection ovens are different from their conventional counterparts because they circulate air, meaning you'll have a well-cooked meal throughout. Standard ovens, on the other hand, tend to have pockets of air that get hotter or cooler, which leads to an imbalance of heat distribution. Beyond the convection system, this range amps up your oven game with no preheat and an air fryer.
88% of customers would recommend the appliance to a friend, with the steam cleaning capability and easy wash tray being among the most appreciated. Reviews also praised the reheating option and the overall ease of use. We noticed a few people experienced drawer defects, but the negative comments were rare.
Purchase the GE 5.3 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Steam Cleaning and EasyWash Tray from Best Buy for $944.99.
Methodology
We only researched reliable information directly from the source (aka satisfied customers), digging through the comment sections of e-commerce sites and community boards like Reddit and Quora. Price points, value, special features, ease of use, and durability were all considered when making our final decisions.