13 Mistakes Everyone Makes While Loading A Dishwasher

Does anyone actually like washing dishes? Doing the dishes is a standard household task, but it's also one that never seems to end, especially if you live with multiple people. Dishes are constantly in a loop of use, wash, dry, put away, and repeat, making doing the dishes feel more annoying than most household chores. Luckily, dishwashers can make this task much easier ... as long as you're using them the right way.

Advertisement

The first type of dishwashing appliance was invented in 1850, and about 100 years later, dishwashers started becoming more commonplace in homes. Dishwashers not only save time but are better at cleaning dishes and better for the environment. To get these benefits, you have to be loading your dishwasher the right way. Still-dirty dishes and broken or damaged dishes are all signs that you're not loading your dishwasher properly. Below, we dive into common mistakes everyone makes while loading a dishwasher.