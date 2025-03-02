The Easiest Way To Cook Corn On The Cob Is In The Microwave

There are two different methods to make corn on the cob in the microwave, so give both a try to see which process works best for you. In the first method, you can actually leave the husks on, which will provide a natural, tightly sealed envelope for steaming the corn. Working one ear at a time, microwave your ear of corn on high for about 4 minutes, adjusting the time slightly depending on your own microwave's quirks. When it's ready, that ear will be piping hot, so be sure to use oven mitts to remove it from the microwave. Place your corn cob on a cutting board and slice off a couple inches of the stem end. You'll be able to slide the cob out of its husk and serve it immediately.

The second method involves removing the husk and silk first. This version will give you a better sense for when the corn is ready. To replicate the cocooning factor from the husk, wrap your ear of corn in a wet paper towel and place it on a plate, then continue the microwaving process as usual. Your corn will be deliciously tender while still crisp — just remember to handle it with care as it cools. Both methods work like a charm and are well suited for meals where you're only serving one or two.