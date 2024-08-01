Marcus Samuelsson's Favorite Toppings For Corn On The Cob

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is known for taking classic dishes — often comfort food, as at his Harlem restaurant Red Rooster — and cranking up the flavor. Samuelsson, who was born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, often incorporates African and Scandinavian ingredients in his dishes. Since coming to the U.S. in 1994, Samuelsson has racked up culinary awards, and has been featured on various television shows, including as a judge on "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," one of the best cooking shows on Netflix.

Advertisement

His recipes are as bold as his impeccable fashion sense, and his take on the perennial summer favorite, corn on the cob, is no different. Samuelsson plays off Mexican street corn by adding soy sauce, Aleppo pepper, garlic, and butter into the mix, along with some other more traditional ingredients. He calls his version "Lip Smackin' Good Corn On The Cob" in his 2014 cookbook "Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home." He had us at Aleppo pepper, one of our favorite go-to condiments.