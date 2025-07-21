The Only 2 Ingredients You Need To Upgrade Corn On The Cob This Summer

Cooking corn on the cob is one of the simplest things you can do in the kitchen. Just dump it in some water, add salt, turn on some heat, and in a few minutes, you are ready to eat, right? Nevertheless, if you've cooked corn and it tasted a little dull or tough, you likely needed more than just heat to bring out the flavor of your corn. That's where sugar and lemon come in as behind-the-scenes helpers that will help to make your cob even more delicious. Corn begins to lose its inherent sweetness the instant it is harvested. The longer the corn sits around, the more sugars will convert to starch. Even if you store your corn the right way, it may need a little help tasting like the fresh summer corn you expect.

A little bit of sugar in the boiling water will enhance the corn's sweetness, keeping the kernels tasting like they were just pulled off the stalk. However, sweetness alone doesn't give corn that extra pop. This is where lemon gets in on the action. A nice drizzle of lemon juice gives you just the acid to keep the corn from becoming mushy. It sharpens the flavor, but not enough to drown it out, allowing the corn to feel light and bright, not flat or heavy. The wonderful part is that neither of these ingredients makes overwhelming changes to the corn. They simply accentuate what is already present.