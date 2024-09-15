How Long Does It Take To Cook Corn On The Cob On The Grill?
Peak season corn on the cob is a classic side for cookouts, and for good reason — its juicy sweetness pairs perfectly with all your grilled mains. Whether you keep the toppings simple with butter, salt, and pepper or get creative like Marcus Samuelsson, grilling your corn is a surefire way to elevate its flavor. While grilling corn is relatively quick, the method you choose and how you prep it can impact the cook time. Prepping might include soaking the cobs, peeling the husks, wrapping cobs in foil, or using any combination of these techniques, and everyone seems to have an opinion on the best approach.
No matter which method you choose, grilling corn will take about 15 to 20 minutes — sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less. If you decide to soak the corn beforehand, this can add an extra 10 to 20 minutes to the process. Plus, any other prep work, like shucking or wrapping the cobs, will further impact the overall time.
Grilling corn is an active process; the cobs need to be turned regularly for even cooking. If your corn isn't wrapped in foil — whether it's bare or in its husk — you'll need to keep a close eye on it to prevent burning and ensure it grills to perfection.
Grilling methods and cook times
There are several ways to grill corn on the cob, and each method impacts the cook time slightly. For corn on the cob Bobby Flay's way, one option is to soak the cobs (with the silk removed but the husk intact) for 10 to 20 minutes before grilling. Soaking is optional, but many recipes call for soaking to ensure the corn stays moist. Once soaked, grill the corn for 15 to 20 minutes in the husk, turning occasionally to cook it evenly. This method creates a subtle, smoky flavor while maintaining the juiciness of the corn.
Another popular technique involves using tin foil. After shucking the corn, wrap each cob in foil along with butter and your favorite herbs and spices. This seals in flavor and moisture. Grill foil-wrapped corn for 15 to 20 minutes, turning halfway through. The butter melts into the corn as it cooks, making it tender and flavorful.
If you prefer a more charred and smoky taste, you can grill the corn directly on the grates without the husks. Simply shuck the corn and place it on the grill, turning frequently to avoid burning. This is the fastest method, typically taking about 10 minutes, though it results in a drier cob with a pronounced charred flavor. Whichever method you prefer, cooking corn on the cob on the grill is a delicious way to enhance the flavor of this summer staple.