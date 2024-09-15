How Long Does It Take To Cook Corn On The Cob On The Grill?

Peak season corn on the cob is a classic side for cookouts, and for good reason — its juicy sweetness pairs perfectly with all your grilled mains. Whether you keep the toppings simple with butter, salt, and pepper or get creative like Marcus Samuelsson, grilling your corn is a surefire way to elevate its flavor. While grilling corn is relatively quick, the method you choose and how you prep it can impact the cook time. Prepping might include soaking the cobs, peeling the husks, wrapping cobs in foil, or using any combination of these techniques, and everyone seems to have an opinion on the best approach.

No matter which method you choose, grilling corn will take about 15 to 20 minutes — sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less. If you decide to soak the corn beforehand, this can add an extra 10 to 20 minutes to the process. Plus, any other prep work, like shucking or wrapping the cobs, will further impact the overall time.

Grilling corn is an active process; the cobs need to be turned regularly for even cooking. If your corn isn't wrapped in foil — whether it's bare or in its husk — you'll need to keep a close eye on it to prevent burning and ensure it grills to perfection.