Corn On The Cob Brings Bold Flavor When Prepared The Trinidadian Way

Wherever you find yourself in the Caribbean, the whiff of flavorful and highly seasoned food is sure to lure you in. Around the world, corn on the cob is a delicacy that is brought to life with all sorts of tricks like reheating the sweet crop in a cast iron pan for more flavor or adding vibrant ingredients from buttered, spiced, and mayonnaise-lathered elotes in Mexico to a good old BBQ summer classic in the States (with a side of bacon of course). Trinidad and Tobago's "boil corn" is no exception. Known (and loved) for its layers of pepper, chopped green onion, and Chado Beni (otherwise known as culantro or shado beni), a broth made up of traditional Caribbean green seasoning (a blend of garlic, scotch bonnet pepper, green onions aka scallion, pimento seeds, fresh parsley, cilantro, thyme, celery, and sometimes ginger) and coconut milk, this is sure to be a new way to fall in love with everyone's favorite summertime treat.

Boil corn is enjoyed as a light dish on its own or as something to munch on while liming,a Caribbean term which means to gather and chill, but can sometimes be eaten as a side dish at the table. While in Trinidad and Tobago, you're more likely to sink your teeth into this juicy and coconut-drenched corn at a roadside stand rather than in a fancy restaurant. As with lots of island delicacies, eating street food in the company of sea breeze and sunshine is the added ingredient which makes the food extra tasty. It is also a staple that is enjoyed year-round, so whenever you visit the twin islands, you can usually find boil corn served at a food festival, the beach, or anywhere else.