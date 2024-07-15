Bobby Flay's Simple Hacks For Perfectly Grilled Corn On The Cob
Everyone has their preferred method of preparing corn on the cob, but Bobby Flay's simple hacks for perfectly grilling it will make you the star of the next summer barbecue. The celebrity chef's unique take on grilling corn on the cob results in super tender kernels and avoids you having to wait on a giant pot of water to boil. That's a win-win!
As demonstrated in an episode of "Boy Meets Grill" on YouTube, Flay's first hack is to grill the corn with the husks still attached but also with the silk removed. He leaves the husk on "to protect the kernels," from the high heat of the grill, according to the chef and TV host. You might find yourself wondering how in the world that is even possible, but it's actually pretty easy: Just peel the husks back like a banana but stop short of actually removing them, making sure to leave the bottom end intact. Next is everyone's least favorite step: Removing all of the silk. Luckily, the process is considerably quicker and easier with the help of your trusty potato brush. The friction of the brush makes removing the silk a breeze.
Give your corn a soak
Bobby Flay's next hack is to soak the ears of corn in a large bowl filled with water and a little salt for about at least 10 (and up to 20) minutes before grilling. The husks will absorb the moisture, which will prevent them from burning on the grill. This moisture also essentially steams the corn as it cooks, which will get those kernels nice and tender and evenly cooked.
After soaking the corn, it's time to get grilling. Flay likes to place his husked corn cobs right on the grill and leaves them there between 15 and 20 minutes, turning the ears every so often. To determine if your corn is done cooking, he recommends gently pulling back the husk (careful! It will be hot!) to check the kernels. They should look plump and bright yellow in color. Press and pierce a kernel with a fork or tongs; it should yield easily and release its starchy liquid. If you press down, the kernels should feel firm but have a little give to them. Once the husks are charred and the kernels look glossy, the corn is ready.
Don't forget the sides
Bobby Flay's final hack for perfectly grilled corn on the cob is less about the cooking method and more about the accouterments. He suggests whipping up a smoky barbecue compound butter to slather on the cobs, featuring cumin, cayenne, ancho chile powder, Spanish paprika, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce mixed into unsalted butter. If you'd rather keep it simple, his go-to is an herb-packed compound butter with dill. "You want the butter basically holding the dill together," he advises. Basil, chives, or tarragon would also work well.
Another tick in the plus column for grilled corn on the cob is its versatility. You can enjoy it with Flay's compound butters or slice off the kernels and make avocado corn salsa with red onion, avocado, cilantro, and lime. And, if you happen to have any leftovers after taking advantage of these simple hacks, you'll be happy to know that corn on the cob reheats well.