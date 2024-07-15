Bobby Flay's Simple Hacks For Perfectly Grilled Corn On The Cob

Everyone has their preferred method of preparing corn on the cob, but Bobby Flay's simple hacks for perfectly grilling it will make you the star of the next summer barbecue. The celebrity chef's unique take on grilling corn on the cob results in super tender kernels and avoids you having to wait on a giant pot of water to boil. That's a win-win!

As demonstrated in an episode of "Boy Meets Grill" on YouTube, Flay's first hack is to grill the corn with the husks still attached but also with the silk removed. He leaves the husk on "to protect the kernels," from the high heat of the grill, according to the chef and TV host. You might find yourself wondering how in the world that is even possible, but it's actually pretty easy: Just peel the husks back like a banana but stop short of actually removing them, making sure to leave the bottom end intact. Next is everyone's least favorite step: Removing all of the silk. Luckily, the process is considerably quicker and easier with the help of your trusty potato brush. The friction of the brush makes removing the silk a breeze.

