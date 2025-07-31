5 Canned Foods You Should Always Keep Stocked In Your Pantry
To cut back on cook times, it's a good idea to stock up on a few canned ingredients. After all, canned food is preserved at peak freshness, and the process helps preserve all the essential nutrients. Buying canned means you get the same food you love — without having to worry about a short shelf life.
Still, especially for those with small pantries, every spot on the shelf is sacred. How do we figure out which goods deserve a space? To find out, we sat down for an exclusive chat with chef Will Coleman, the creator of the canned cocktail brand On The Rocks and author of "From Cart To Kitchen." He swears by a small lineup of quality canned foods. "Definitely a big fan of getting items that don't need further heating, especially in the summertime. Give me all the canned products," he said. To get some ideas for your kitchen, here are the five canned foods chef Coleman keeps stocked in his pantry.
Roasted bell peppers
Instead of learning how to roast peppers for a picture-perfect charred skin, why not buy them canned? In the time you would be deseeding and peeling, you'll be happily eating dinner instead. To cut back on prep time without sacrificing flavor, buy your peppers canned instead of fresh. "I love getting roasted bell peppers in the can or the jar. I think it just makes life that much easier," chef Will Coleman said.
The smoky intensity of the roasted peppers become slightly muted in the salty brine, bringing out the more delicate notes of tang and sweetness. The flesh of the pepper becomes supple, too, so it can easily melt into the recipe of your choice. Coleman suggests adding them to a stew or sauce for a surprising punch of flavor. They also make for a great addition to an impromptu cheeseboard or topping for a hearty Italian sub. The choice is up to you.
Beans
While Will Coleman is a fan of most canned legumes, he says he always keeps some type of canned bean on hand. Dried beans take a long time to prep, so they're not a good option for a last-minute meal. (Often, you have to soak them overnight.) Canned varieties, on the other hand, can be ready in a pinch.
For those reluctant to make the switch for fear of a mushy plate, Coleman says the way you prepare canned beans is key. From cannellini to kidney, luckily, the process is very simple. "First of all, strain them. And then pat them dry with a paper towel," he said.
Once your beans are dry, set them aside until you're ready to cook. Here, timing is just as important. Instead of adding the beans in at the beginning of the recipe, wait until the end to preserve their delicate textures. "I think it's worth letting [the soup] come to a simmer, and you can put the canned veggies in 10 minutes before serving it. You really just want to heat it through," Coleman said.
Lentils
Chef Will Coleman is also a big fan of lentils. Just like beans, lentils can be bought canned or dry. For the sake of convenience, however, canned is usually the way to go. Dry lentils take just as long to cook as dry beans, while canned lentils are already pre-cooked. For the best of flavors, wash your lentils before use, then use them however you'd like. Add them to a salad, curry, or stew, or use them in lieu of meat to make a vegan bolognese. The options are truly endless.
Tomato sauce
Making tomato sauce from scratch can be time-consuming, while store-bought sauces are packed with excess sugar and salt. For that reason, most chefs choose to make a can of tomatoes the base of their sauce instead — chef Will Coleman included. "I don't really have the time to make fresh tomato sauce. I'm going to just get my canned tomato sauce and doctor it up," he said.
On days like these, San Marzano tomatoes are his go-to choice. While these come in different forms, from crushed to whole, Coleman prefers the puree. "Buy it pureed. Put your own spices in it. Don't bother with the stick blender," he said.
A sauce made with canned tomatoes can be ready in minutes instead of hours. For all those who love a dish with a base of red sauce, from risotto to baked ziti, this ingredient is a lifesaver. (And it's not the reason why you should splurge on some San Marzano canned tomatoes.)
Pearl onions
Some chefs reading this might already have the picks from our list in their pantry, but Will Coleman's last favorite canned ingredient is more unexpected. "This is the one that I get and I make people think I'm a really fancy cook: pearl onions," he said.
Compared to other onion varieties, pearl onions are much more mild and sweet. They're also super versatile, which makes them the perfect secret ingredient to pickle, sauté, roast, or sous vide. "I stir them into a sauce, add it to a frittata. Make them with my roast, put them in my baked chicken," Coleman said.
While chef Coleman also buys these frozen too, he appreciates how accessible the canned varieties are. "Usually, canned [pearl onions] are cheaper than frozen. And not everybody has a freezer or fridge. I love creating recipes that are delicious, but also as flexible as possible, that can get folks cooking in all circumstances," he said.