The Reason Texas Chili Doesn't Have Any Beans

For the rest of us non-Texans, there is the more traditional chili con carne recipe. With origins in Mexico, it is a stew made of meat, tomatoes, beans, and seasonings such as onion and chili powder. The dish is popular in several places across the United States. Using the classic recipe, the dish can be customized depending on preference, such as using turkey or chicken instead of beef, or switching up the type of beans. One can even omit the meat entirely to make a vegetarian chili.

Texas is not the only region that puts a fun spin on its chili. In fact, Cincinnati serves up their chili — made of ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and unconventional spices like allspice and cloves — on top of spaghetti noodles. The dish, seemingly loved by late chef Anthony Bourdain, is then topped with a heaping pile of cheese and, sometimes, diced onions. That said, there are many different ways to serve the popular dish.

Outside of Cincinnati, chili can also be added to a number of other foods, often getting scooped into a bag of Fritos or ladled on top of a hot dog. While some regions may be tied to their own take on chili, the beauty of the dish lies in the many ways it can be enjoyed.