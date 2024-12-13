The Reason Texas Chili Doesn't Have Any Beans
What comes to mind when you think about chili? Many people think of a delicious stew made of beans, ground beef, onions, and seasonings. But in Texas, they do things a bit differently. While many classic recipes for the dish include beans, whether it be kidney beans, pinto beans, or black beans, Texas chili infamously does not contain any at all. But why?
It all boils down to tradition. The original recipe made in the 19th century didn't contain any beans, so the modern Texas chilis don't either. As the saying goes, "If it ain't broken, don't fix it." The regional chili dish came to popularity in San Antonio in the 1860s when the "Chili Queens" would whip it up for the working class in stands surrounding the downtown Military Plaza. The chili was dished on top of other foods, such as tamales or enchiladas, and regarded as a sauce. Confusingly enough, the chili sauce would also get ladled over refried beans, making a pseudo-Texas bean chili dish. Either way, the recipe was kept simple over the ages, containing only meat, tomatoes, and seasonings.
Other variations of chili
For the rest of us non-Texans, there is the more traditional chili con carne recipe. With origins in Mexico, it is a stew made of meat, tomatoes, beans, and seasonings such as onion and chili powder. The dish is popular in several places across the United States. Using the classic recipe, the dish can be customized depending on preference, such as using turkey or chicken instead of beef, or switching up the type of beans. One can even omit the meat entirely to make a vegetarian chili.
Texas is not the only region that puts a fun spin on its chili. In fact, Cincinnati serves up their chili — made of ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and unconventional spices like allspice and cloves — on top of spaghetti noodles. The dish, seemingly loved by late chef Anthony Bourdain, is then topped with a heaping pile of cheese and, sometimes, diced onions. That said, there are many different ways to serve the popular dish.
Outside of Cincinnati, chili can also be added to a number of other foods, often getting scooped into a bag of Fritos or ladled on top of a hot dog. While some regions may be tied to their own take on chili, the beauty of the dish lies in the many ways it can be enjoyed.