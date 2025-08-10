Why Oil Should Stay Far Away From The Pan When Cooking Spam
Whether you love it or hate it, Spam has been around for nearly a century, and it's not going anywhere. The not-so-mysterious meat (it's pork and ham, if you were wondering) offers a sweet-and-salty flavor that's beloved in rice bowls, tacos, breakfast scrambles, and more. Spam has been beloved in Asian and Hawaiian cuisines for decades, and other cultures are beginning to embrace the easy-to-store, easy-to-cook, shelf-stable meat as a way to ramp up the flavor of a variety of dishes. Spam is super-simple to cook up in a pan, and you don't need to do much more than open up the can and start slicing to get started.
Just like you wouldn't oil up a pan before you fry bacon, Spam also contains enough fat that it doesn't require anything extra to stop it from sticking to the pan. The fat content in Spam doesn't just stop it from sticking — it also helps the meat brown as the sugars begin to caramelize. While you can technically eat Spam straight out of the can (it's fully cooked), giving it a few minutes in the frying pan can help to bring out its flavor. Pro tip: try frying other components of your meal (like potatoes or rice) in the same pan as your Spam to create a cohesive depth of flavor.
Ready to fry up some Spam? Try these tips to maximize the sweet-and-salty flavor
Ready to crack open a can of Spam? Putting a few tips into practice can help you most of the meat's signature flavor. Slicing spam correctly — not too thick, but not too thin — creates a great texture that can add a unique touch to a variety of dishes. If you're making a sandwich, you'll want to aim for slices that are about a quarter inch thick. If you're using Spam cubes for a breakfast hash, stir fry, or other dish with several components, aim for squares that are between a quarter and half inch, allowing for a delicious (but not overwhelming) punch of flavor in every bite.
When it comes to choosing recipes that could benefit from the taste of Spam, you've got tons of options. Basically, you can sub Spam into any recipe that calls for ham (or add it alongside ham, if you're looking for a super-meaty flavor), or you can add it to dishes that are typically meatless to add a sweet and savory umami twist. Adding Spam slices to instant ramen can both the protein in your meal to make it more satiating and can add a satisfying texture and flavor component (try Costco's gochujang-flavored Spam to add some spice). Spam can also be a great fit for breakfast — Spam offered alongside eggs and rice makes for a well-rounded first meal of the day.