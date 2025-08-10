Why Oil Should Stay Far Away From The Pan When Cooking Spam

Whether you love it or hate it, Spam has been around for nearly a century, and it's not going anywhere. The not-so-mysterious meat (it's pork and ham, if you were wondering) offers a sweet-and-salty flavor that's beloved in rice bowls, tacos, breakfast scrambles, and more. Spam has been beloved in Asian and Hawaiian cuisines for decades, and other cultures are beginning to embrace the easy-to-store, easy-to-cook, shelf-stable meat as a way to ramp up the flavor of a variety of dishes. Spam is super-simple to cook up in a pan, and you don't need to do much more than open up the can and start slicing to get started.

Just like you wouldn't oil up a pan before you fry bacon, Spam also contains enough fat that it doesn't require anything extra to stop it from sticking to the pan. The fat content in Spam doesn't just stop it from sticking — it also helps the meat brown as the sugars begin to caramelize. While you can technically eat Spam straight out of the can (it's fully cooked), giving it a few minutes in the frying pan can help to bring out its flavor. Pro tip: try frying other components of your meal (like potatoes or rice) in the same pan as your Spam to create a cohesive depth of flavor.