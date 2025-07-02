The Genius Way To Upgrade Your Grilled Pineapple With Only 2 Extra Ingredients

Grilled pineapple is already a star on its own. Charred edges, caramelized sweetness, and that unmistakable tropical punch? Yes, please. But when you want to turn your fruit side dish into the kind of treat that stops a backyard dinner party in its tracks, all it takes is two humble upgrades: a dollop of creamy ricotta and a drizzle of hot honey.

Let's start with the cheese. That smooth and creamy ricotta might not be the first thing you think of pairing with fruit and fire, but hear us out. Its mild, milky flavor acts like a soft blank canvas, softening the pineapple's sharp acidity and giving your tongue something rich to rest on between bites of all that juicy brightness. And because ricotta doesn't overpower, it plays well with the smoky char you've just coaxed out of your grill grates.

Now on to the heat: homemade hot honey. If you haven't jumped on this bandwagon yet, now's the time to use hot honey in a creative way. Even if you use a store-bought version or spice up regular honey with a dab of your favorite hot sauce, that slow-building heat cuts the fruit's sweetness in the best possible way. It's a flavor contrast that feels fancy enough to belong in a restaurant but takes literal seconds to pull off.