The Genius Way To Upgrade Your Grilled Pineapple With Only 2 Extra Ingredients
Grilled pineapple is already a star on its own. Charred edges, caramelized sweetness, and that unmistakable tropical punch? Yes, please. But when you want to turn your fruit side dish into the kind of treat that stops a backyard dinner party in its tracks, all it takes is two humble upgrades: a dollop of creamy ricotta and a drizzle of hot honey.
Let's start with the cheese. That smooth and creamy ricotta might not be the first thing you think of pairing with fruit and fire, but hear us out. Its mild, milky flavor acts like a soft blank canvas, softening the pineapple's sharp acidity and giving your tongue something rich to rest on between bites of all that juicy brightness. And because ricotta doesn't overpower, it plays well with the smoky char you've just coaxed out of your grill grates.
Now on to the heat: homemade hot honey. If you haven't jumped on this bandwagon yet, now's the time to use hot honey in a creative way. Even if you use a store-bought version or spice up regular honey with a dab of your favorite hot sauce, that slow-building heat cuts the fruit's sweetness in the best possible way. It's a flavor contrast that feels fancy enough to belong in a restaurant but takes literal seconds to pull off.
A sweet, spicy, and seriously simple combination
Here's how it comes together. Slice your pineapple into thick rings or spears, toss them lightly in oil, and slap them on a hot grill until you see those gorgeous caramelized grill marks — a couple of minutes on each side. While they're still warm, spoon on a bit of ricotta (don't be shy), then drizzle with hot honey. If the cheese starts to melt into the fruit a little? Even better. The whole thing becomes this dreamy, sticky-sweet-tangy bite with just the right hint of smoke and heat.
What makes this combo genius isn't just the flavor, it's also how flexible it is. No ricotta? Try mascarpone, whipped goat cheese, or even Greek yogurt. No hot honey? Add a shake of chili powder or cayenne to your regular honey, or go rogue with a spicy agave or your favorite maple syrup. You could even toss in extras like lime zest, crushed pistachios, or a little fresh mint if you're feeling fancy.
The dish straddles the line between savory and sweet, making it just as welcome at brunch as it is after dinner. It's also incredibly shareable and easy to scale up for a crowd. So go ahead, grill the whole pineapple (you won't have leftovers). This isn't your average fruit platter or a lackluster grilled side. With two quick additions, you have got something layered, indulgent, and a little unexpected. It's the kind of dish that makes you look like a genius with zero stress. And really, what more could you want from your grill this summer?