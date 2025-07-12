The 9 Best Canned Meats To Eat For Breakfast

Anyone who has taken a stroll down the meat aisle at the grocery store knows that budget-friendly buys are hard to come by. If you're looking for an affordable, salty-sweet breakfast meat alternative that doesn't sacrifice flavor, there's one versatile canned option that you should turn to: Spam. This canned meat, which was popularized in the early 20th century as an affordable, shelf-stable addition to wartime pantries, is a popular element in the Hawaiian snack food called Spam musubi. But it's just as tasty surrounded by breakfast staples like eggs, potatoes, and toast as it is tucked into little rolls with rice and seaweed.

The key to serving Spam is to know how (and honestly, how not) to cook it. The meat is sold pre-cooked in the can, but you'll want to cook it hot on the stovetop to improve its texture and give it a little crunch. While many people opt to cook Spam in the skillet, you can also pop it into a greased waffle iron to help get the edges perfectly crispy while keeping the interior soft and flavorful. Slice it up into thin strips and serve it alongside (or in) fried or scrambled eggs, or tuck a piece of pan-fried Spam into your breakfast sandwich. There are also many ways to take Spam to the next level, one of the easiest being to switch up the variety you're using. This canned meat comes in flavors ranging from maple and Korean-spiced to jalapeño and hickory-smoked. You won't run out of ways to pair it with your favorite breakfast foods.