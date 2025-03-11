How To Actually Cut A Pineapple Like A Pro
Cutting up a pineapple can be intimidating. Where to begin? How do you remove the small, dark pineapple eyes? And what shape are pineapple pieces supposed to be, anyway? There are several ways to cut a pineapple, and so long as it's eatable, you've pretty well succeeded at your task. But if you really want to look like a pro, take inspiration from the traditions of Laos and Thailand to implement a nearly waste-free, extra aesthetically impressive spiral-cut pineapple.
This technique begins similarly to any other, by placing your pineapple sideways on a cutting board and removing the top and bottom of the fruit. From there, swap the alignment so that your pineapple, which now has a flat bottom, is standing upright, and carefully slice down the sides to remove the peel. Try to keep as much of the fruit as possible, and don't worry if the "eyes" of the pineapple are still there — the next step removes them without wasting the flesh surrounding them, as other cutting methods tend to do.
For this technique, cut along the natural diagonal line created by the hexagonal pattern of the pineapple. Turn your pineapple on its side again and slice a wedge on either side of the eye to remove it. Continue in a spiral down the pineapple until all of the eyes have been removed, and then proceed with slicing the entire pineapple in half and then into sticks or chunks as desired.
Other tips for pineapple cutting ease
Although the method of peel removal is the main skill you need to successfully chop up a pineapple for piña coladas, as a salsa to pair with your fish tacos, or as a tangy meat marinade, there are some other things to keep in mind if you're looking for pineapple perfection. Make sure you pick a ripe pineapple at the store by looking for markers like color, firmness, and loose leaves. Similarly, make sure your tools are in the best shape, by keeping them sharp — inexpensive knife sharpeners like this one from Amazon will help you make precise cuts and reduce the risk of slippage and injury.
You'll also likely want to remove the core of your pineapple at some point in the process. You can use a designated coring tool before cutting the peel off your pineapple, or wait and discard the core after cutting your pineapple into strips. Technically, however, the pineapple core is completely safe to eat; it's just a little tougher and more fibrous than the rest of the fruit, leading some people to prefer removing it. But hey, if you're going for minimal waste, keeping the core certainly makes a difference.
Cutting your own pineapple might feel like a lot of work, but take our word for it when we say it's worth it — aside from the fresher flavor, the contamination risk from pre-cut fruits and vegetables isn't a good trade for the added convenience. And besides — who doesn't want to impress their friends with a spiralized pineapple on the table at their next dinner party?