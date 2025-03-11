How To Actually Cut A Pineapple Like A Pro

Cutting up a pineapple can be intimidating. Where to begin? How do you remove the small, dark pineapple eyes? And what shape are pineapple pieces supposed to be, anyway? There are several ways to cut a pineapple, and so long as it's eatable, you've pretty well succeeded at your task. But if you really want to look like a pro, take inspiration from the traditions of Laos and Thailand to implement a nearly waste-free, extra aesthetically impressive spiral-cut pineapple.

This technique begins similarly to any other, by placing your pineapple sideways on a cutting board and removing the top and bottom of the fruit. From there, swap the alignment so that your pineapple, which now has a flat bottom, is standing upright, and carefully slice down the sides to remove the peel. Try to keep as much of the fruit as possible, and don't worry if the "eyes" of the pineapple are still there — the next step removes them without wasting the flesh surrounding them, as other cutting methods tend to do.

For this technique, cut along the natural diagonal line created by the hexagonal pattern of the pineapple. Turn your pineapple on its side again and slice a wedge on either side of the eye to remove it. Continue in a spiral down the pineapple until all of the eyes have been removed, and then proceed with slicing the entire pineapple in half and then into sticks or chunks as desired.