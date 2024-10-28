The Simple Addition That Tempers The Richness Of Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joes are one of those foods introduced to us as kids that we never really grow out of. But, messy as the aptly-named sandwich is, sloppy Joes are hearty, satiating, and frankly, fun to eat. Sloppy Joes are typically made with ground beef, tomato sauce or ketchup, onion, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Together, these kitchen staples culminate in a sweet and savory palate marked by an on-the-nose richness. While that deep, caramelized flavor is undeniably delicious, pickles add depth and dimension to its full-bodied flavor for more complexity and balance.
A basic batch of pickles is made by soaking cucumbers in vinegar, water, and salt. A no-frills, low-effort provision teeming with bright flavors, it's a wonder that pickles aren't already a mainstay in sloppy Joe recipes. While the saucy ground beef sandwich boasts notes of umami-sweetness, pickles invite a new, acidic flavor that cuts through the richness of the sandwich, making it more dynamic. Plus, pickles provide the tender-tasting sandwich with a delicate crunch for a textural contrast and a more lively mouthfeel. Pickles also come in many shapes and sizes, so, even if you serve a sloppy Joe on a hot dog bun, there's a pickle that suits your favorite sloppy Joe recipe.
But remember, even though pickles are stored in an acidic brine that slows the expiration process, they can still go bad. Always use fresh ingredients for your sloppy Joes.
Selecting the best pickle for your sloppy Joes
Cucumbers pickled in a basic brine are enough to temper the richness of a sloppy Joe. However, pickles are often steeped in added ingredients for a bigger flavor. Consider some of your options to pick a batch that suits your unique tastes.
Spicy pickles can give a sloppy Joe a touch of tangy heat, adding two dimensions of flavor to its lush, savory-sweet profile. These pickles come in various shades of heat, so you can select one that matches your spice preferences. Bread and butter pickles, on the other hand, have a noticeably sweet profile with allium undertones, matching the spirit of a sloppy Joe while still giving the sandwich a touch of tanginess. For a classic taste, a batch of dill-infused pickles provides the sandwich with a familiar, timeless pickle taste accented by herbaceous notes. Feeling adventurous? Try adorning a sloppy Joe with smoldering grilled pickles for a smoky, acidic bite that tastes like a summer cookout and complements the meaty machismo of the sandwich filling.
If pickled cucumbers aren't your thing, you can achieve the same effect with pickled onions, jalapeños, or kimchi. Once you add pickles to a sloppy Joe, you'll never want one without them.