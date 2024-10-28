The Simple Addition That Tempers The Richness Of Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are one of those foods introduced to us as kids that we never really grow out of. But, messy as the aptly-named sandwich is, sloppy Joes are hearty, satiating, and frankly, fun to eat. Sloppy Joes are typically made with ground beef, tomato sauce or ketchup, onion, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Together, these kitchen staples culminate in a sweet and savory palate marked by an on-the-nose richness. While that deep, caramelized flavor is undeniably delicious, pickles add depth and dimension to its full-bodied flavor for more complexity and balance.

A basic batch of pickles is made by soaking cucumbers in vinegar, water, and salt. A no-frills, low-effort provision teeming with bright flavors, it's a wonder that pickles aren't already a mainstay in sloppy Joe recipes. While the saucy ground beef sandwich boasts notes of umami-sweetness, pickles invite a new, acidic flavor that cuts through the richness of the sandwich, making it more dynamic. Plus, pickles provide the tender-tasting sandwich with a delicate crunch for a textural contrast and a more lively mouthfeel. Pickles also come in many shapes and sizes, so, even if you serve a sloppy Joe on a hot dog bun, there's a pickle that suits your favorite sloppy Joe recipe.

But remember, even though pickles are stored in an acidic brine that slows the expiration process, they can still go bad. Always use fresh ingredients for your sloppy Joes.