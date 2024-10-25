Are Free Chips And Salsa At Mexican Restaurants Becoming A Thing Of The Past?

A classic experience at a Mexican eatery often involves rimmed glasses of margaritas and free servings of chips and salsa. Complimentary chips and salsa have been a staple at Mexican restaurants in the United States for as long as one can remember. But in today's economic era of rising costs, this beloved tradition might be on its way to becoming a relic of the past. According to reports, there is a decline in Mexican eateries that are serving free chips and salsa, with nearly a third of the restaurants reviewed by el Restaurante already charging for chips. This trend may have been further spurred by the economic pressures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, we are seeing mixed reactions from customers, some of whom understand the financial stresses faced by restaurants, some who are frustrated with being charged for what was considered a default, and others who are willing to pay extra in expectation of higher quality chips with more condiments like fresh, housemade salsas, pico de gallo, and even innovative takes on guacamole.

"We've been charging for our chips and salsa for over 4 years now," says Maria Rodriguez, restaurateur and owner of Chicago's beloved El Nuevo Mexicano. She told Chowhound that while there was some initial pushback, most customers understood the rising costs of operating a restaurant and were willing to pay for the quality.