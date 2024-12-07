The Korean Seasoning That Makes Your Fries A Spicy Delight

Gochugaru is often enjoyed on its own, but you can easily mix it into a spice blend. The chile powder goes well with other flavors in Korean cuisine like garlic and sesame, but there's really no limit to what delicious combinations you can come up with. You can also pair gochugaru-coated fries with a variety of dipping sauces. It plays a key role in the creation of gochujang paste, so try doubling up on the spice factor with a gochujang dipping sauce. Just mix gochujang with a bit of mayonnaise for a creamy, spicy dip perfect for fries. Or, if you want to upgrade the classic ketchup and french fry pairing, mix a little extra gochugaru into your ketchup. If you're feeling really adventurous, try making kimchi cheese fries by adding chopped kimchi and melted cheese on top of your gochugaru-seasoned fries. For the best effect, make sure your fries are extra crispy before garnishing them.

Gochugaru can be found in stores or online. While on the hunt, keep an eye out for packaging that says "sun-dried" ("taekyung" or "taeyangcho" in Korean) like Wang Sun-Dried Coarse Gochugaru. Alternatively, if you're feeling spicy, you can make gochugaru at home by grinding deseeded dried chiles into a powder. Store your new super seasoning in the freezer (where it will keep for six months to a year), and you'll never be left with bland snacks again. Whether you're dusting it over french fries or something more complex, gochugaru is definitely worth keeping in stock.