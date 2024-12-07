The Korean Seasoning That Makes Your Fries A Spicy Delight
From tangy, earthy za'atar to umami-filled furikake, seasoning is one of the quickest ways to upgrade any snack or side. So, the next time you whip up a batch of french fries, instead of opting for traditional salt and pepper, give them a spicy kick with gochugaru. This Korean chile powder (also sold as coarser flakes) is known for its smoky, sweet, and moderately spicy flavor. It's a staple of Korean cuisine and gives dishes like classic cabbage kimchi and gochujang (Korean chile paste) their signature piquancy and deep red color. Gochugaru is also versatile outside of traditional Korean food, and is delicious when dusted over french fries since the mildly flavored potatoes benefit from its compelling punchiness.
Gochugaru is best added to fries while they are still warm. The hot oil from the fries will "bloom" the chiles, which intensifies their flavor and lets their smoky, sweet notes shine through. This method also allows the gochugaru to stick to the fries better for an evenly coated bite. While the spice level can vary, this seasoning is typically on the milder end (closer to a jalapeño) so it's a good choice for someone trying to increase their spice tolerance.
Gochugaru adds the perfect amount of spice to fries
Gochugaru is often enjoyed on its own, but you can easily mix it into a spice blend. The chile powder goes well with other flavors in Korean cuisine like garlic and sesame, but there's really no limit to what delicious combinations you can come up with. You can also pair gochugaru-coated fries with a variety of dipping sauces. It plays a key role in the creation of gochujang paste, so try doubling up on the spice factor with a gochujang dipping sauce. Just mix gochujang with a bit of mayonnaise for a creamy, spicy dip perfect for fries. Or, if you want to upgrade the classic ketchup and french fry pairing, mix a little extra gochugaru into your ketchup. If you're feeling really adventurous, try making kimchi cheese fries by adding chopped kimchi and melted cheese on top of your gochugaru-seasoned fries. For the best effect, make sure your fries are extra crispy before garnishing them.
Gochugaru can be found in stores or online. While on the hunt, keep an eye out for packaging that says "sun-dried" ("taekyung" or "taeyangcho" in Korean) like Wang Sun-Dried Coarse Gochugaru. Alternatively, if you're feeling spicy, you can make gochugaru at home by grinding deseeded dried chiles into a powder. Store your new super seasoning in the freezer (where it will keep for six months to a year), and you'll never be left with bland snacks again. Whether you're dusting it over french fries or something more complex, gochugaru is definitely worth keeping in stock.