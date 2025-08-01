Avoid Ordering These Overpriced Restaurant Menu Items That Are Rarely Worth It

Lately, I'm sure you've heard many people uttering the phrase "in this economy" in response to the rising cost of goods and services. This includes experiences like going to a restaurant. For some, going out to eat is a luxury or maybe even a lifestyle, but for many, the frequency of dining out may be slowing these days.

Restaurants can, of course, offer indelible experiences — something Carmy, the chef character from FX Networks' "The Bear," tries to articulate in season 4's opening scene when he says, "Restaurants are special places, right? People go to restaurants to be taken care of, right? They go to restaurants to celebrate, to relax, to not have to think about anything else for a minute. People go to restaurants to feel less lonely." It sums up why many restaurateurs press on, despite rising costs, in the hopes of soothing and nourishing their guests.

Sometimes, though, it all goes wrong for restaurant-goers. You wind up spending tons on a meal and regret it, wishing you hadn't ordered that insanely expensive edamame side at your fave sushi spot. Appetizers, certain drinks, and specific mains can drive up your bill and may not be worth their price. To help you maximize your next night out for dinner and keep your bill relatively low, we've compiled a list of restaurant foods we think are rarely worth ordering.