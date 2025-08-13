9 Best Items To Buy At Costco As A Single Shopper

If dropping $400 at the "club" on a Friday night sounds like your jam, then Costco just may be your heaven. But what should one purchase at the mecca of bulk shopping if they live alone? Luckily, we have all the tips and tricks to maximize your Costco purchases.

As a recipe developer and food blogger who shopped alone at Costco for years, I know all the ins and outs on maximizing your purchasing power in this big box store. From shelf-stable nuts and dried fruits that last a while, to individually packaged canned fish and seafood, there's no reason to shun Costco if you're shopping for one.

Whether you have limited freezer space or just want to shop smart, head on down to the nearest Costco warehouse and stock up on some of our picks. Rather than just giving you specific products, in most cases we zoomed in on product categories to let you choose your favorites. These are the nine best items to buy at Costco as a single shopper.