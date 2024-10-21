Should You Store Nuts In The Fridge Or Pantry?

It's unsurprising that nuts are often treated as a low-maintenance food, especially since they're frequently packaged in pouches that just pile up in grocery store aisles. These snacks, however, which are actually classified as fruits, are one of many foods that don't last in storage like you think. It's not as easy as tossing them into your pantry or leaving them on your countertop, which is what many people do. In fact, this common mistake can actually shorten your nuts' shelf life and detract from their original quality. So, if not in your kitchen pantry, that opens up the discussion of exactly where your nuts are better kept. That would be your refrigerator or freezer.

Whether you use them in your rhubarb and cardamom oat muffins or as part of a Southern Coca-Cola and peanut mixture (yes, it's a thing), nuts have become an integral element of many dishes. Their versatility makes them perfect for countless applications, even if that means simply snacking on them straight from the bag they come in. But regardless of whether you use them in cooking or are munching on them, consistently having nuts on hand makes it all the more important to know how to extend their lifespan and preserve their quality. This starts with how you store them.