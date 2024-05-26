Why It Pays To Buy Manuka Honey At Costco

Honey has been revered for its medicinal purposes for centuries– ancient Greek, Mayan, and Chinese civilizations recognized honey's healing abilities in tandem with its sweet flavor. Today, honey is still recognized for its healing abilities and its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Advertisement

One particular variety called manuka honey has been making waves in the health food world for both its medical and monetary value. Pure manuka honey is available through most retailers, and a 17.6-ounce bottle of manuka honey will run you about $30 from Costco. These prices are on par with other vendors, but one thing Costco has that others do not is an official UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) certification which comes from the manufacturers of this honey themselves. Manuka honeys with UMF certification are the real deal, and if this hyped-up honey is going to find its way onto your shopping list, you should look for the UMF certification on the label.

With some UMF-certified honey in your pantry, you can start adding it to your steaks to get perfect grill marks on your proteins or stir it into your morning coffee for a bit of sweetness to start your day. Regardless of how you'd like to use manuka honey in your repertoire, here are some reasons why Costco's manuka honey is a cut above the rest.

Advertisement