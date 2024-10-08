The Best Way To Store Olive Oil So That It Lasts Longer

Olive oil is a must-have ingredient in any kitchen. It is more versatile, more flavorful, and more nutritious than just about any other cooking oil. There are a lot of things that you need to keep in mind when shopping for olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, which is unrefined so that it retains maximum flavor and nutritional value. As you are probably all too aware already, higher quality inevitably comes at a higher price, and a single bottle of olive oil can easily cost you $20 or more. If you buy a bottle of high-quality extra virgin olive oil, you'll definitely want to ensure you get every possible drop out of it, so you need to store it properly.

Improperly stored olive oil can quickly degrade, turning rancid. If you've never tasted rancid olive oil, consider yourself lucky, as its profoundly bitter taste is one you won't soon forget. To avoid this fate, you'll want to use up a bottle of olive oil within a month or so. In between uses, store the olive oil in a dark glass bottle, ceramic container, or tin, to ensure minimal light exposure. Keep it in a cool, dark place in your kitchen, like a cupboard or pantry, and keep it away from heat. The ideal storage temperature for olive oil is between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit, but it can withstand temperatures of 75 degrees, around the average room temp. Follow these steps and you'll keep your olive oil fresh. Here's why.