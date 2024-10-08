The Best Way To Store Olive Oil So That It Lasts Longer
Olive oil is a must-have ingredient in any kitchen. It is more versatile, more flavorful, and more nutritious than just about any other cooking oil. There are a lot of things that you need to keep in mind when shopping for olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, which is unrefined so that it retains maximum flavor and nutritional value. As you are probably all too aware already, higher quality inevitably comes at a higher price, and a single bottle of olive oil can easily cost you $20 or more. If you buy a bottle of high-quality extra virgin olive oil, you'll definitely want to ensure you get every possible drop out of it, so you need to store it properly.
Improperly stored olive oil can quickly degrade, turning rancid. If you've never tasted rancid olive oil, consider yourself lucky, as its profoundly bitter taste is one you won't soon forget. To avoid this fate, you'll want to use up a bottle of olive oil within a month or so. In between uses, store the olive oil in a dark glass bottle, ceramic container, or tin, to ensure minimal light exposure. Keep it in a cool, dark place in your kitchen, like a cupboard or pantry, and keep it away from heat. The ideal storage temperature for olive oil is between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit, but it can withstand temperatures of 75 degrees, around the average room temp. Follow these steps and you'll keep your olive oil fresh. Here's why.
The forces that can spoil your olive oil
The four horsemen of the olive oil apocalypse are time, air, light, and temperature. Keep these malevolent forces in check, and your olive oil will stay fresh for as long as possible. The first factor, time, is the one we have the least control over. Olive oil naturally degrades with age, so it's just a matter of beating the clock. An unopened bottle can be stored for up to a year, but once you open it, aim to use it within a month.
Air is an enemy to olive oil because of oxygen, which triggers a chemical reaction that gradually turns the oil rancid. To prevent this, it is essential that you tightly seal your bottle of olive oil between each use. Avoid using a pour spout in your bottle of oil, for while it is undoubtedly convenient, it also serves as an open door for air to get in and cause spoilage.
Temperature and light also play a role in turning olive oil rancid. Olive oil is very picky when it comes to temperature. Too hot and it will go bad; refrigerate it and the flavors will become muted. Keep olive oil in a cool cupboard, and although it's convenient, you shouldn't keep a bottle next to the stove. A dark cupboard also minimizes UV exposure, as will keeping your olive oil in a dark container. It's better to buy olive oil in tins, not bottles, as they provide the best protection.
How to tell if your olive oil has gone bad
Nothing lasts forever, so even if you follow all the right storage tips to maximize your olive oil's shelf life, there will come a day when it starts to spoil. How can you tell when it's time to get a new bottle? The expiration date listed on a bottle of olive oil isn't a really good reference point because olive oil expiration dates are set at the time of bottling. The bottling time doesn't account for when the olives were picked and processed though, which is why the harvest date of olive oil is a much more important date. Unfortunately, not all bottles include the harvest date, but you can check its quality by using your senses of smell and taste.
As soon as you open a new bottle of olive oil, give it a whiff to learn what it smells like fresh. You should also sample a small spoonful to familiarize yourself with the flavors. It's important to evaluate each new bottle on its own, as there can be subtle differences from brand to brand and bottle to bottle. Every time you take your olive oil out of storage to use it in your food, first check it again for smell and taste. At some point, you'll find that the aroma begins to change. If the olive oil starts smelling waxy and tasting bitter, it's time to take it out of storage and swap it for a fresh bottle.