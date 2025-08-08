5 Costco Kirkland Signature Brand Olive Oils, Ranked Worst To Best

High-quality olive oil isn't something you'd expect to find at Costco; in a warehouse built on bulk goods and $4.99 rotisserie chicken, it's easy to assume that quality takes a backseat to quantity. After all, shouldn't great olive oil be handcrafted, small-batched, and shipped directly from the coasts of the Mediterranean in small, dark glass-bottled jars? You'd be surprised: The Kirkland brand of extra virgin olive oil is Bureau Veritas certified and confirmed as legitimate extra virgin olive oil in a study by the UC Davis Olive Center.

If you're someone who goes through seemingly endless amounts of olive oil, you may want to invest in Costco's several-liter jugs. Meant to be transferred to countertop-friendly oil cruets, the large jugs are deceiving of their quality, far more so than even some common name brands. Considering each could last several months, though, it's hard to invest without knowing what each tastes like. To help guide you in the right direction, I bought, tasted, reviewed, and ranked each of Kirkland's olive oils, listing them from worst to best. With each, I considered the flavor foremost, then its use, value, and aroma. You'd be surprised — those large jugs of oil hold a lot more quality than you'd think, and one of them might just be what you opt for next time you need to restock.