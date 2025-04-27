The 12 Best High Protein Snacks At Costco

If you're already a Costco member, you know that it's a great place to stock up on items like baking essentials, frozen breakfasts, and pantry staples. That being said, the warehouse store can also be part of a protein-rich plan that includes snacks meant to provide fuel for your entire busy day. While you're at the food court picking up a hot dog or enjoying the many free samples in the aisle, toss some of these snacks in your cart. You might even be lucky enough to catch one of them at a sample station to try it for yourself, but you can rely on these recommendations since they are all snacks that we've turned to with our own family.

Because things are sold in bulk, the best options are ones that you'll eat and enjoy over and over. Taste was our top criteria, followed closely by nutrition that includes protein to fill us up and little or no added sugar. Picking snacks that can be incorporated into your daily routine in different ways is also key to making the most of your purchase. These also make fantastic things to keep on hand whether you're trying to meal prep for yourself or in charge of bringing fuel for the little league team. You'll need a Costco membership, but you can enjoy the many perks of shopping at the warehouse store.