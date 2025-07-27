The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Shelled Walnuts

If you'd never considered exactly where Costco's Kirkland brand items come from, you might be surprised to realize it's not Costco itself. There is no one gigantic, centralized Costco factory where fan-favorite pantry staples are churned out en masse. Instead, the retailer employs an army of specialty food manufacturers across the globe to supply the goods, which are then packaged and sold under the private-label Kirkland brand.

One such item is the Kirkland brand shelled walnuts. In this case, like with most, you'll find no obvious record on labels or product descriptions of who makes what. In the case of the Kirkland Shelled Walnuts, which Costco sells in its warehouse in 3-pound bags, we know at least at one point: the nuts were being grown and processed by Mid Valley Nut Company, a walnut supplier based out of Hughson, California.

Since this intel was uncovered via a product recall in 2022, we can't be sure the company is still Costco's preferred or only walnut supplier (the current packing only discloses a vague note that the walnuts are a "product of the USA"). It is clear, though, that Costco is known to be choosy with the items it sources, working directly with nut growers across the world to ensure top-notch manufacturing, working conditions, and consistent standards.