The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Shelled Walnuts
If you'd never considered exactly where Costco's Kirkland brand items come from, you might be surprised to realize it's not Costco itself. There is no one gigantic, centralized Costco factory where fan-favorite pantry staples are churned out en masse. Instead, the retailer employs an army of specialty food manufacturers across the globe to supply the goods, which are then packaged and sold under the private-label Kirkland brand.
One such item is the Kirkland brand shelled walnuts. In this case, like with most, you'll find no obvious record on labels or product descriptions of who makes what. In the case of the Kirkland Shelled Walnuts, which Costco sells in its warehouse in 3-pound bags, we know at least at one point: the nuts were being grown and processed by Mid Valley Nut Company, a walnut supplier based out of Hughson, California.
Since this intel was uncovered via a product recall in 2022, we can't be sure the company is still Costco's preferred or only walnut supplier (the current packing only discloses a vague note that the walnuts are a "product of the USA"). It is clear, though, that Costco is known to be choosy with the items it sources, working directly with nut growers across the world to ensure top-notch manufacturing, working conditions, and consistent standards.
Oftentimes, product recalls are the only way to determine the maker
Costco seems to enjoy keeping its members guessing on who makes its private-label Kirkland brand products. So Costco loyalists have embarked on something of a grocery enthusiast's game of detective work to pinpoint which well-known brands and makers are the ones manufacturing and producing each pantry staple.
Some items are easier to match to a manufacturer than others. For example, we were sure that Starbucks was (at one point in time) behind the affordable Kirkland brand coffee, and knew exactly which Kentucky-based distillery was bottling Costco's spiced rum. But when Costco keeps its cards close to its chest, as is the case with its walnuts, the only surefire method is the unfortunate event of a product recall.
Case in point: the 2022 recall issued for Kirkland brand shelled walnuts grown and processed by Mid Valley Nut Company, due to "stale taste and rancid smell." Since then, no subsequent recalls have been issued, though customers have taken to Reddit to complain of less-than-fresh tasting Kirkland brand walnuts (though just as many positive reviews can also be found). Whether or not it's still Mid Valley Nut Company behind the bagged walnuts, we can't be totally sure. Regardless, to extend this spoilage-prone food's lifespan, whether from Costco or elsewhere, stash nuts in the freezer to keep them fresh for snacking and baking.