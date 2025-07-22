Once Upon A Time, Costco's Rotisserie Chickens Came With A $5.99 Price Tag

There are so many deals to love at Costco, but few are as renowned as the $4.99 rotisserie chicken. Not only is this a great price, but most customers love the surprisingly high-quality flavors, too. It's a combination that makes us believe this is one of the many must-buy items at Costco. For reference, the brand sold 137 million chickens in 2023 alone (via the Seattle Times).

While most other companies raise the cost of their products over time, to reflect rising production costs or inflation, Costco's rotisserie chicken has been $4.99 since 2000 — except for just one year, that is. That's right, once upon a time, Costco's rotisserie chickens came with a price tag of $5.99. While it's still a better deal than most competitors, that's a 20% markup from the original price. So, what caused the massive price spike?

It was all due to the dire financial times of 2008. Luckily, just after the Great Recession, Costco lowered the price back down to $4.99 in 2009. Most other stores would stick to the higher cost, so we're pretty happy about the switch. Now, for those who haven't tried it yet, here are some simple tips for picking out the best rotisserie chicken at Costco.