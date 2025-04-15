Why Fresh Strawberries Work Best In Homemade Ice Cream

Strawberries are delicate fruits. If you wash them, they go bad quickly; if you store them with the wrong humidity level or temperature, they lose their flavor. But when you get that perfect strawberry — the one that's grown with care and picked when it's just right — that bright, sweet flavor is euphoric. And this is why fresh, locally-grown strawberries are best for homemade ice cream; even the ripest strawberries at the store won't taste as good due to transport time.

Fruit-flavored ice creams aren't overwhelmingly popular, but strawberry is the exception. However, the homemade version isn't so easy to make for two main reasons: strawberries emit plenty of water, giving the ice cream more ice and less creaminess, and that sweet fruit flavor is so easily overpowered by richer, creamy ingredients. There's a time and place for frozen or canned strawberries, but the best way to ensure the balance in ice cream is to only make strawberry ice cream with in-season berries and to avoid cooking them. Otherwise, the flavor will fall flat.