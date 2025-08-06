The Secret Ingredient In Bobby Flay's Strawberry Milkshake Isn't What You'd Expect
Bobby Flay's appreciation for supreme flavor has given him an admirable reputation in the culinary world. With a strong preference for Southwestern cuisine and a natural tendency to combine multiple flavor-loaded ingredients in each and every meal, Flay knows how to use a range of different foods in fun, innovative ways. Next to crafting fresh-tasting tacos and sliders with chipotle mayonnaise, Bobby Flay can also transform a basic strawberry milkshake into an elite confection with a homemade biscuit topping.
While Bobby Flay's favorite ingredients tend to encompass more salty and spicy flavors, the master chef has a brilliant way of fusing both sweet and savory ingredients to make one truly unique dessert. The concept of adding homemade biscuit crumbles to a classic strawberry milkshake creates somewhat of a drinkable strawberry shortcake in no time.
To make this elite dessert, start by making the main components, which include a sweet strawberry shake base composed of cooked strawberries and jam, and a batch of homemade sugar biscuits. The biscuits come together quickly and are similar in composition to many traditional recipes. However, unlike most standard recipes, you should brush these biscuits with heavy cream then sprinkle sugar on top before baking.
When you're ready to assemble this one-of-a-kind dessert, don't forget to use a good amount of high-quality vanilla ice cream, better known as the ice cream upgrade you need for thick and creamy milkshakes. Lastly, top your special milkshake with a crumbled sugar biscuit and extra strawberry sauce.
Bobby Flay certainly knows how to make unique, strawberry-infused desserts
Along with the biscuit crumbles, there are even more ways you can enhance this delightful strawberry shake. When it comes to adding your toppings, focus specifically on using the crunchy biscuit tops. Then, sprinkle the crumbs with extra sugar for an ultra-sweet upgrade. You can also include one or two spoonfuls of homemade vanilla whipped cream.
If you don't have any remaining strawberry sauce to add to the top of your milkshake, you can also use ground, freeze-dried strawberries as makeshift sprinkles, which Bobby Flay identified as a signature topping at Bobby's Burgers in an Instagram reel. Even though they have a different texture, freeze-dried strawberries have the same rich flavor and vibrant color as fresh strawberries. Last but not least, in order to take your milkshake to the next level, add a drizzle of chocolate or strawberry sauce to your biscuits or whipped cream before serving.
Believe it or not, next to elevated strawberry milkshakes, Flay has other unique strawberry-focused recipes worth trying. If you like the idea of combining strawberries and cream, consider topping fresh strawberries with crushed pistachios and ricotta cheese blended with light brown sugar and orange liqueur. Alternatively, for a dessert that can be eaten with your hands, try Flay's fresh strawberries filled with "clotted" cream. Simply fill cut strawberries with blended mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Better yet, to round out any one of these luscious strawberry treats, enjoy them alongside Bobby Flay's go-to comfort food: a classic, all-American cheeseburger.