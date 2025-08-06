The Secret Ingredient In Bobby Flay's Strawberry Milkshake Isn't What You'd Expect

Bobby Flay's appreciation for supreme flavor has given him an admirable reputation in the culinary world. With a strong preference for Southwestern cuisine and a natural tendency to combine multiple flavor-loaded ingredients in each and every meal, Flay knows how to use a range of different foods in fun, innovative ways. Next to crafting fresh-tasting tacos and sliders with chipotle mayonnaise, Bobby Flay can also transform a basic strawberry milkshake into an elite confection with a homemade biscuit topping.

While Bobby Flay's favorite ingredients tend to encompass more salty and spicy flavors, the master chef has a brilliant way of fusing both sweet and savory ingredients to make one truly unique dessert. The concept of adding homemade biscuit crumbles to a classic strawberry milkshake creates somewhat of a drinkable strawberry shortcake in no time.

To make this elite dessert, start by making the main components, which include a sweet strawberry shake base composed of cooked strawberries and jam, and a batch of homemade sugar biscuits. The biscuits come together quickly and are similar in composition to many traditional recipes. However, unlike most standard recipes, you should brush these biscuits with heavy cream then sprinkle sugar on top before baking.

When you're ready to assemble this one-of-a-kind dessert, don't forget to use a good amount of high-quality vanilla ice cream, better known as the ice cream upgrade you need for thick and creamy milkshakes. Lastly, top your special milkshake with a crumbled sugar biscuit and extra strawberry sauce.