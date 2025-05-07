Our Favorite Ice Cream From Aldi Is Inspired By Another Dessert

We absolutely love Aldi, but the chain's lack of brand-name items may mean that we have to taste test many different in-house brands to discover our new favorite products. Last month, we decided to collect 15 of Aldi's ice cream flavors and put them to the test to decide once and for all which Aldi ice cream is the best. A few strong contenders unfortunately had to bring up the rear, like the too-icy Sundae Shoppe Sea Salt Caramel and overwhelmingly fatty Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. However, one flavor hit it out of the park.

The Specially Selected Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream, mixed with fresh strawberries and graham crackers, has absolutely earned the title as our favorite Aldi's ice cream due to its flawlessly buttery, sweet crunch. Each bite is filled with an incredible amount of flavor and perfectly imitates a real cheesecake topped with strawberries. While taste is subjective, there are many aspects of this particular ice cream that keeps us coming back for more.