Our Favorite Ice Cream From Aldi Is Inspired By Another Dessert
We absolutely love Aldi, but the chain's lack of brand-name items may mean that we have to taste test many different in-house brands to discover our new favorite products. Last month, we decided to collect 15 of Aldi's ice cream flavors and put them to the test to decide once and for all which Aldi ice cream is the best. A few strong contenders unfortunately had to bring up the rear, like the too-icy Sundae Shoppe Sea Salt Caramel and overwhelmingly fatty Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. However, one flavor hit it out of the park.
The Specially Selected Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream, mixed with fresh strawberries and graham crackers, has absolutely earned the title as our favorite Aldi's ice cream due to its flawlessly buttery, sweet crunch. Each bite is filled with an incredible amount of flavor and perfectly imitates a real cheesecake topped with strawberries. While taste is subjective, there are many aspects of this particular ice cream that keeps us coming back for more.
Why Specially Selected Strawberry Cheesecake came out on top
Our ice cream taste test included 15 very unique flavors, some of which you could say cannot be pitted against each other due to their completely different audiences. However, this test was conducted in a way to give each flavor a trying chance at reaching the podium. This included tasting contrasting flavors after the other in order to not mix any of them up, while being able to compare and contrast the sweet, salty, and fruity types. Texture was also a big factor in the ranking, which is also very subjective and was definitely one of the reasons that Specially Selected Strawberry Cheesecake finished on top.
The strawberries tasted sweet and fresh, and the ice cream had a velvety smooth texture. Despite having graham crackers embedded into the dessert, the crunch was far from unpleasant. In fact, it complemented the swirls of strawberry and smooth, sweet ice cream. The taste that this pint recreated can only be compared to the item its trying to replicate: a creamy strawberry cheesecake.