15 Sauces You Should Always Buy At Trader Joe's, And 6 You Should Avoid

If you've ever walked into a Trader Joe's and headed for the sauce aisle, chances are good you've had the same reaction I have many times: a combination of analysis paralysis, mild hyperventilation, and the side-eyes emoji. More often than not, I bail out and end up using the same enchilada sauce and balsamic vinaigrette dressings upon which I've been relying for two decades.

So, I decided to change that with a list of Trader Joe's sauces to avoid buying and ones to buy. My family and I rounded up 21 options from the TJ's shelves and sampled them all to give you a firsthand look at which ones are worth their salt (in most cases, literally) and which you can stroll right on by. Here are the sauces you should buy and avoid at Trader Joe's.