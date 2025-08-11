We Asked 3 Cocktail Experts What Drinks Are In (And Out) In 2025

There's no denying that canned and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, including those from popular brands like Cutwater, have their perks. All bartenders need to do is pop open the can and serve it to the guest. Plus, if the guest has already sipped on a brand in the past and liked it, they may be inclined to order it again. However, Marcelino Figueirashas, beverage director of Hecho Restaurants, shares that these cans might be on their way out.

He explains that one of the reasons why consumers may be straying from canned cocktails is because of the entire concept of a restaurant or bar experience. "While RTD cocktails are perfect for enjoying at home, I believe that when visiting a bar or restaurant that has taken the time to build a cocktail program, it's wise to sit back and let the bartenders do what they do well and craft a drink for you," he says. Some people may have had bad experiences with canned cocktails, as they can come off as underwhelming or flavorless. Bartenders can certainly dress up canned spirits to improve their flavor and make them more attractive to patrons, but the effort might be futile if there's an entire cocktail menu worth exploring. RTD libations may still have their place on liquor store shelves — you may just not see them gracing bar menus in the near future.