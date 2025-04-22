We Tried And Ranked 11 Cutwater Canned Cocktails
When the weather starts to warm up, that means it's time for three things: less layers, more outdoor time, and canned cocktails. For those of us trained in the art of mixing drinks, a canned cocktail — which is not the same as a hard seltzer — can feel like cheating. We can't help but wonder about how they could possibly be any good without the added fancy barware, personal flourishes, and conversation. However, there is a time and a place for both expertly crafted fresh cocktails and thoughtfully packaged on-the-go drinks.
Although canned cocktails are available at most bars these days, I personally find them best enjoyed at a picnic in the park or a hot day by the pool. There is just something about cracking open an ice cold ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail — especially for us non-beer drinkers — that just sounds like summer. Dare I say it's right up there with the sounds of crashing waves and the sizzle of hot dogs on the grill.
I was invited to a Cutwater tasting event where I got a chance to sample the brand's newest offering: the Spicy Mango Margarita. I also sampled ten other flavors produced by Cutwater. Below are my personal rankings, with a bit more information on my methodology at the end. The next time you are in the market for a refreshing canned alcoholic beverage, you definitely have options.
11. Strawberry White Russian
Before I start, I should get one thing out of the way: I'm not a fan of any cream or milk-based cocktail in general. So, when I saw Cutwater's Strawberry White Russian, I automatically recoiled, having a feeling that it wasn't going to be for me... and I was right.
However, it might be for someone else. If you happen to be a fan of the flavor of a White Russian cocktail, this very sweet riff on the traditional vodka, Kahlúa, and cream concoction could be right up your alley. Now, as you might've gleaned from the name, Cutwater put a creative spin on the classic drink: In addition to vodka and coffee cream liqueur, the canned cocktail also features a hint of strawberry flavor. Cutwater suggests serving over ice with a strawberry garnish.
Of all the canned cocktails I tried from Cutwater, this one was definitely the sweetest. It was also the strongest: It contains two shots of liquor and comes in at 13% ABV. A full can is 540 calories and 14g of fat, so you can think about it like a true dessert drink. The taste reminded me personally of a boozy kids' medicine, and the milky white color was a bit off-putting. Overall, the drink was just too much across the board.
10. Long Island Iced Tea
This is another cocktail that I personally wouldn't order at a bar (although I may have back in my 20s), so it wouldn't be the one that I would automatically reach for in the canned cocktail aisle. However, although it has the most ingredients on this list, it doesn't have milk, so that gives it the edge over the Strawberry White Russian.
A classic Long Island Iced Tea is a very strong cocktail, and it is not noted for its flavorful complexity; rather, it's a bunch of disparate alcohols (vodka, rum, gin, and tequila) mixed together with cola and lemon juice. Predictably, the Cutwater version is also very alcohol forward, with citrus notes taking a backseat to the overpowering liquor taste. This can has over two shots of alcohol, coming in at 13% ABV, and 345 calories with 0g of fat.
Cutwater recommends drinking this cocktail with a fresh lemon slice, which is how a proper out-of-the-can Long Island Iced Tea is typically served. This feels like a good RTD cocktail for a backyard barbecue that turns into an all-night bash.
9. Tiki Rum Mai Tai
When I'm on a beachy vacation, I will almost certainly gravitate toward a rum-based drink — and Cutwater's Tiki Rum Mai Tai reminded me of just that. Alas, this cocktail is a bit sweet for my personal taste. A traditional Mai Tai contains curaçao, lime juice, and orgeat, all of which are left out here. The Cutwater version is made with white rum, barrel aged rum, and "natural flavors," which Cutwater notes include pineapple, coconut, and citrus. Honestly, I wish I had gotten more of those notes — I love tropical fruit. I did get a mouthful of rum, which makes sense given this cocktail also has over two shots of alcohol and is listed as 12.5% ABV, with 350 calories and 0g of fat.
The rum itself was highly drinkable, as it's a great mix of spicy and sweet. Cutwater recommends garnishing the cocktail with a pineapple wedge, which might help cut through some of the pure alcohol.
8. Gin Collins
I am not much of a gin fan, but I was not totally put off by the Cutwater Gin Collins. While it certainly was not my favorite of the brand's RTDs, I found this to be one of the lightest options on the list. A hot summer day calls for a refreshing beverage, and this RTD cocktail might be just the ticket.
With only two ingredients — gin and lemon juice — the cocktail is very simple. When mixing a Collins in real life, a bartender will also add soda water and simple syrup, and pour into a Collins glass with a lemon wedge or wheel as garnish. This drink is best enjoyed when sipped, not gulped down. It also is lower in alcohol content, with one and a half shots of gin and 9% ABV, with a lower calorie count (215 kcal) and no fat as well.
Ultimately, I thought this cocktail just didn't pack a punch of flavor — which for a non-gin drinker, was actually a plus. It didn't have that pine tree or juniper taste that some gins present, and I appreciated that.
7. Lemon Drop Martini
While this drink is also a bit sweeter than a classic martini — I typically like my martinis straight up with a twist — vodka in lieu of gin is a plus. So, the Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini gets the edge over the Cutwater Gin Collins. This drink is a cousin of a margarita, using vodka instead of tequila, but still utilizing triple sec and a citrus flavor (in this case, lemon juice). When I took a swig, I definitely picked up on the margarita-adjacent flavor.
The can contains two shots of alcohol, bringing it to 11% ABV, and has 298 calories and zero grams of fat. Cutwater recommends pouring it into a chilled martini glass, or drinking directly from the (refrigerated) can.
The honeyed taste was there, but I found it also touch tart, and almost similar to a less flavorful spiked lemonade. I could see myself drinking this on a porch, rooftop, or bar patio on a sunny afternoon.
6. Espresso Martini
The Cutwater Espresso Martini sits comfortably smack-dab in the middle of my ranking. Pros: It is very close in taste to a freshly made espresso martini, is not too sugary, and is relatively smooth to drink. Cons: It does not actually contain any caffeine, does contain cream (which, as I noted in my review of the Strawberry White Russian, is not my thing), and has a slightly cloudy color.
The biggest downside of this drink for me is that it does not consist of any actual coffee. (That said, for non-caffeine drinkers that might be a plus.) It contains Cutwater Vodka, coffee cream liqueur, and cold brew flavor, putting it at two shots of alcohol and 13% ABV. Because of the cream, it also has a slightly higher calorie and fat count: 540 calories and 14g of fat in a full can.
This might be a nice option if you want the taste of an espresso martini in the evening, but don't want to be awake all night. However, I do want to point out that while it's not as sweet as some others on this list, it definitely leans into dessert territory without the actual touch of bitterness real espresso adds. So, the sugar content could still give you the jolt you might've been trying to avoid.
5. Vodka Mule
As we approach the end of this list, I can confidently say we're getting to the "my favorites" territory. I thought the Cutwater Vodka Mule was one of the simplest and most straightforward drinks here, with the ginger beer giving it a bit of bite that some of the earlier cocktails were missing.
A typical vodka mule — or Moscow Mule, as it's also commonly known — is very similar in composition: vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice. Perhaps that's also why this cocktail, in my opinion, was one of the best: the ingredient list most closely resembled that of its "real" counterpart.
I found this very drinkable, and with just one shot of alcohol and 7% ABV, it's not designed to give you as much of a buzz if you consume the entire can. It has 270 calories, and 0 grams of fat. If you have a copper Moscow Mule mug at home and pour this into it, adding a lime garnish, you may not be able to tell the difference between the RTD version and a freshly made mule.
4. Spicy Mango Margarita
In fourth place is the newest Cutwater cocktail, the Spicy Mango Margarita. It is similar to the Cutwater Mango Margarita (more on that one in a moment), but this creative margarita flavor that's worth a try has a jalapeño kick.
This is, of course, a matter of preference, but I'm not huge on spicy alcoholic beverages. However, if you like your cocktails with a little heat, then this might be the canned margarita for you. And if you want to take the spice level up a notch, there are great ways to do just that. At the aforementioned Cutwater event, for example, the Spicy Mango Margarita was poured into a cocktail glass with a Tajin rim and a spicy candy was added as a garnish.
The drink is a mixture of Cutwater Tequila, triple sec, lime juice and other flavors, which includes the mango and the aforementioned jalapeño. The number of shots are not specified, but likely two given how it stacks up against the others, and it does have a 12.5% ABV. The calories and fat content are also not listed currently (but likely similar to the regular Mango Margarita).
3. Mango Margarita
The Cutwater Mango Margarita has many of the components I want in a canned cocktail. It is light, refreshing, and flavorful, with a hint of fruit and the right balance of tart and sweet. As previously noted, the Mango Margarita is just like the Spicy Mango Margarita, but without the heat: It's made of Cutwater Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and mango flavor.
It's actually not as sweet as you might expect, which again, is my personal preference.The flavor profile introduces more of a hint of mango than an actual bellini-style puree. The suggested garnish from Cutwater is also a chili lime rim with a mango slice garnish, which could change the taste a bit, should you want to add a bit more spice without indulging in the full Spicy Margarita.
With over twenty awards from organizations such as the San Diego Spirits Festival, the Tequila Mezcal Challenge, and the International Wine & Spirit Competition, this Cutwater cocktail has 12.5% ABV, with 350 calories and 0 grams of fat. I could definitely see myself cracking one of these open with a side of guacamole at an outdoor party.
2. Tequila Paloma
I can't say I am surprised I was a fan of this one, as I love a classic Paloma. When a Paloma is done right, as it is here, it's refreshing, light, and can be enjoyed as a brunch or happy hour drink. A traditional recipe can incorporate lime juice, and I've also had a version with fresh grapefruit juice and soda water, but the Cutwater Tequila Paloma only contains two ingredients: Cutwater Tequila and grapefruit soda.
This canned cocktail boasts over 30 awards from the LA Spirits Invitational, Proof Awards, and American Distilling Institute, and others. A lighter drink than some of the others on this list, it has one shot of alcohol and a 7% ABV. It additionally has 212 calories and 0 grams of fat.
I found this Cutwater beverage to be a great, crisp option to start the night. Frankly, I wouldn't mind having more than one with its low ABV and calorie count — I'll definitely be throwing a few in my cooler before my next outdoor gathering.
1. Lime Margarita
Of all the Cutwater canned cocktails I was able to sample, the classic Lime Margarita was without question the winner for me. Sometimes the original recipes are the best, and that proves true here. The Lime Margarita has Cutwater Tequila, triple sec, and lime juice — the same ingredients as a margarita you might make at home (or have someone make for you at a bar or restaurant.
The cocktail is lime forward, but not too sour or tart, and also not too sweet. All in all, it is a great balance of alcohol and flavor, and comes in at 12.5%ABV, with 360 calories and 0 grams of fat. As I drank it over ice, I almost forgot that it came out of a can; the flavor was fresh as can be. If you like your margs on the rocks, try Cutwater's Lime Margarita with ice and a salted rim.
Methodology
Three of the cocktails on this list — the Spicy Mango Margarita, Tequila Paloma, and Lime Margarita — were all served at the aforementioned Cutwater event that I attended in person in New York. Those three beverages were paired with Mexican-inspired dishes, to heighten the flavor experience. Additionally, all three were served in real glassware, with salted and/or flavored rims and garnishes. While this presentation might seem like it gave these three drinks an unfair advantage, I frankly just liked the taste of these three beverages the best.
That said, I did also sample those three drinks out of their original cans, which is how I tried the rest of the RTDs. I made sure all beverages were refrigerated and chilled appropriately, then poured half over ice, and drank the remaining half out of the can — both options are recommended for enjoyment. I also spread my tasting over about a week, so I wasn't feeling influenced by a flavor I had just consumed.