We Tried And Ranked 11 Cutwater Canned Cocktails

When the weather starts to warm up, that means it's time for three things: less layers, more outdoor time, and canned cocktails. For those of us trained in the art of mixing drinks, a canned cocktail — which is not the same as a hard seltzer — can feel like cheating. We can't help but wonder about how they could possibly be any good without the added fancy barware, personal flourishes, and conversation. However, there is a time and a place for both expertly crafted fresh cocktails and thoughtfully packaged on-the-go drinks.

Although canned cocktails are available at most bars these days, I personally find them best enjoyed at a picnic in the park or a hot day by the pool. There is just something about cracking open an ice cold ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail — especially for us non-beer drinkers — that just sounds like summer. Dare I say it's right up there with the sounds of crashing waves and the sizzle of hot dogs on the grill.

I was invited to a Cutwater tasting event where I got a chance to sample the brand's newest offering: the Spicy Mango Margarita. I also sampled ten other flavors produced by Cutwater. Below are my personal rankings, with a bit more information on my methodology at the end. The next time you are in the market for a refreshing canned alcoholic beverage, you definitely have options.