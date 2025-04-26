Growing up in a Japanese-American household, we always had certain staple sauces in our pantry. I would constantly watch endless bottles of soy sauce and rice vinegar slowly become empty until they were immediately replaced. A similar scenario happened when I was the lead chef at a Japanese eatery in Southern California — bottles and bottles of these quintessential Japanese sauces were used to create hundreds of menu items. The clinking of empty glass bottles being tossed in the trash and replaced within seconds is a sound that still defines my life in the kitchen.

There is perhaps no feeling as heart-wrenching to a chef as reaching for one of these ingredients and being greeted by a drained bottle with little more than a tablespoon left inside. So, if there's a list of Japanese staples you want to make sure to have a surplus of, this list is the first place you want to look.

All of these sauces — alongside rice vinegar, mirin, miso, and sesame oil — lend themselves to countless traditional Japanese dishes. If you've got all these in your pantry, you have the mixing blocks for creating a wide array of sauces. Here's how to use these foundational ingredients to create 12 traditional sauces you'll find in Japan.