Don't Dismiss Canned Cocktails Over One Bad Experience

From a perfect margarita to an effervescent spritz, there's a canned cocktail out there for everyone. While the wide variety of options can make for a fun scavenger hunt as imbibers fight to find the best flavors, those options can be just as overwhelming too, and one bad experience could ruin your taste for this category of drinks entirely. Still, with the thousands of canned cocktails out there, we're confident that you can find the right brand and flavor for you.

To help avoid any anxiety about choosing a canned drink, we sat down with the Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator for Total Wine & More, Molly Horn, to get the lowdown on all things canned cocktails. According to Horn, while some of these drinks might get a bad rap — whether for their lack of quality compared to fresh drinks or otherwise — that doesn't mean you should write off these drinks entirely.

Some might find the process of finding their drink intimidating, but Horn says there are many ways to help narrow the search so you can be confident about your next selection. "When it comes to trying new canned cocktails, take the time to find (through research or a recommendation) the great ones so you don't give up on the category! Use the advice here and, where possible, ask if the [liquor] store offers tastes!"

