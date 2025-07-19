Your Espresso Martini Is Even Better With Chocolate Bitters

While real-deal coffee lovers, cocktail connoisseurs, and bartenders might hate the espresso martini, the darn thing really does seem to endure. For all its divisiveness, there are a decent number of ways to edit the homonymously buzzy libation to one's own taste. Bourbon can give an espresso martini more depth of flavor, cold brew can create a smoother, boozy sip, and a few dashes of niche bitters can make the bar-café mashup all the more interesting.

In fact, espresso martinis afford one of the best uses for chocolate bitters in particular, according to Lisa Considine, co-owner of the beverage catering company Lo Bar Cocktail Services based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. But your mileage might just vary in terms of getting them into the glass, depending on the capabilities of your chosen venue. "My advice is to only order these at an establishment that has an actual espresso machine, but I am a purist," Considine previously told Chowhound. "In any case, if you have your favorite spot for an espresso martini or have a way you like to make them at home, try adding a few dashes of chocolate bitters." The effect is nearly confectionery while still retaining a very adult flavor profile.